ShanDien LaRance started learning the hoop dance at age 8. She went off to join the circus at 19.
LaRance, who is Hopi, Tewa, Navajo, and Assiniboine, joined her brother Nakotah, a nine-time world champion hoop dancer, and they toured the world in Cirque du Soleil’s Totem. He died tragically, falling from an old bridge he was climbing not far from their parents’ land on the Ohkay Owingeh reservation in 2020. “He always told us he was going to die young,” LaRance says. “He was just so sure of himself. But he had a very full life.”
LaRance is now 30, the age her brother reached just before his accident. “Hoop dancing opened a lot of doors for Nakotah. He was an actor, he toured with Cirque Du Soleil, he was on the Jay Leno show, and was voted the most talented person in Arizona. I wasn’t always sure I wanted to be a hoop dancer,” she says. “But after he died, I realized that the reason I dance is to continue his legacy.”
She will be performing at the Moving Southwest Festival on July 9 and 10.
The hoop dance originated at the Taos Pueblo, LaRance says, and is danced by medicine men with a single hoop made out of willow bark. “It was a healing ceremony if you were feeling mentally, spiritually, or physically ill.” During the dance, the dancer moves rhythmically, accompanied by singing and drumming. She picks up a series of hoops and weaves them around her body, manipulating them into shapes that recall images from nature, like an eagle, flowers, geometric shapes, and Mother Earth.
“I’ve been dancing for 20 years now,” she says. “The more I practice and perfect my craft, the more I love it. I feel really at home with hoops in my hand. It’s a mental and spiritual thing. It helps me feel in control of my life.”
LaRance’s hoops are made of PVC tubing, not willow. “I dance with 5-6 hoops, but there are dancers who can dance with up to 50 hoops,” she says. There is a combination of dynamics at play, a mixture of grace, speed, and intensity, which she loves. “I’m a very hippity-hoppity dancer. I love to bounce around and show my own personality. There is a feminine as well as a fierce side to the dance for me.”
Cirque du Soleil was developing a show based on cultural origin stories and wanted to represent the Native peoples of North America. When the artistic director discovered Nakotah LaRance dancing on YouTube, he contacted the young dancer’s father, Steve LaRance, a silversmith and painter who also serves as his daughter’s drummer, singer, and manager. “He says, ‘My kids don’t even know what Cirque du Soleil is,’ so they flew us all to Las Vegas where we saw the show Ká. We thought, they want hoop dancers? We can’t even do flips.” Nakotah was hired and served as the main character and face of the show. Later, when ShanDien graduated from high school, she spent the summer hanging out with her brother at the Cirque rehearsal site in Montreal.
“Whenever the artistic director walked by, I always picked up hoops and started dancing. ‘Look, I can do the hoop dance just like my brother.’” She eventually was hired by the show and traveled extensively for nine years, before everything was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were just about to tour South America when the pandemic happened. It was a great gig. I grew up in the circus world. The cast was older and more experienced than I, so I had mentors all around me. It was good energy, like a family. My circus family had Chinese, Italian, Spanish, Mongolian, Belorussian, Brazilian, Ukrainian, and Mexican people in it. We all loved each other. I miss them.”
Now, LaRance is happy to be back in New Mexico. “I was away from my family and community for a long time. That was difficult. I live with my parents on a plot of land between the Chama and Rio Grande rivers.” She performs at pow wows and conferences and is working with Lightning Boy Foundation, an organization co-founded by her father. The nonprofit is based in Pojoaque to provide instruction in hoop dancing for Native children. “We try to inspire youth to keep moving, and to stay culturally rooted,” she says.
Her own project, The Handsome Star Hoop Dance, is an online platform she is developing to teach native youth all over North America about hoop dancing. The 2022 Nakotah LaRance Youth Hoop Dance Championship will be held Aug. 6-7 at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture (710 Camino Lejo, 505-476-1269, indianartsandculture.org).