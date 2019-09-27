Atman is a Sanskrit word that means “inner self” or “soul” that to Hindus represents the eternal soul. Malcolm Smith encountered his atman while on a spiritual journey with an African shaman — when a ball of light came out of Smith’s forehead and spoke. Despite being the son of a Presbyterian minister, Smith has always held God at arm’s length — but meeting this ball of light changed everything. The four-time Oregon Public Broadcasting Moth StorySLAM winner presents a one-man show about his mystical experience, Atman, directed by Tanya Taylor Rubinstein, at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 and 28, at the Railyard Performance Center (1611 Paseo de Peralta). Tickets are $15 (discounts available); brownpapertickets.com.