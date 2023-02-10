Art + Sol: 'Love Sucks'

Clockwise from top left: Comedians Christie Buchele and Robert “Buck D” Gipson, and host Isabel Madley

It’s the one elemental truth of putting yourself out there in the dating world. You have to slog through a lot of rejection to find the person who’s right.

Love Sucks — a Valentine’s Day stand-up special brought to life by CloudTop Comedy Festival — will celebrate the awkward first dates and the soul-crushing monotony of courting in the instant-match era.

