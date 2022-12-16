Locals will shine alongside NYC stars

When Ashley Hod first saw the New York City Ballet’s lavish version of TheNutcracker at Lincoln Center, she was 5 years old. She told her mother, like thousands of other girls and boys over the years, “I want to do that.” However, unlike 99 percent of these star-struck children, she was accepted into the School of American Ballet at age 8 and danced in her first production at 9.
Hod, who is dancing the role of Sugar Plum Fairy in Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s TheNutcracker, was an angel. NYCB’s Nutcracker, created by George Balanchine, dresses the 12 tiny angels in cone-shaped white frocks, and they carry miniature Christmas trees. Taking little shuffling steps under their gowns, they appear to glide around the stage, making a big semi-circle for the Sugar Plum Fairy to dance in at the beginning of Act II. “I remember so vividly how excited I was to be one of the angels and how I watched the ballerina from a few feet away, in awe. Now, when I am dancing the Sugar Plum Fairy role and I make my entrance into the circle of little angels, it’s a very surreal experience. I get to revisit all those feelings from childhood.
“When my mother comes, she cries every time.”
Hod and Peter Walker are the New York City Ballet dancers who will be performing “the Nut Pas,” which is dancer-speak for the climactic pas de deux for the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier in The Nutcracker ballet. Aspen Santa Fe’ Ballet’s circus-themed version, choreographed by directors Tom Mossbrucker and Jean-Philippe Malaty in 1997, has been resurrected this Christmas after a two-year break. Because the professional ballet company disbanded during the pandemic, all 30 adult dancers, including Hod and Walker, were hired just for the 2022 production. For the 125 children participating from the ballet school and folklórico programs, who returned to live dance classes over a year ago, it’s a dream come true.
While the younger dancers have been perfecting Act I since October, the freelance corps de ballet arrived in Aspen to begin rehearsals on Nov. 21, and the guest stars fly in to perform at practically the last minute. Hod and Walker had to receive special permission to moonlight in Santa Fe.
“This is the first year I’ll only be dancing the pas de deux [in New York],” Walker says. His promotion to principal dancer last winter means more pressure but less dancing. “The classic corps man combo is party parent, mice, and Spanish. We would do 50 shows a year.” Now, as a principal, he is dancing in just a handful of NYCB Nutcrackers this year. “There are something like 20 Sugar Plum Fairies [and Cavaliers] cast. The principals usually dance opening and closing weekend, and the other performances are offered to newer dancers, to give them the opportunity to dance a featured role.”
While all this is going on in New York, many of the principals and soloists are released to take guest star opportunities in other Nutcracker productions around the country. It’s a chance to make some extra money around the holidays and escape the pressure cooker that is New York.
Hod, who was promoted to soloist last January, is doing her first “gig” Nutcracker in Santa Fe. In previous years she had performed just about every female part in the ballet. “I have been a snowflake, a flower, first act hostess, lead hot chocolate, a demi-soloist flower, the Dew Drop, and Sugar Plum Fairy. As a member of the corps for 10 years, we were on stage every single night and spent every day on our feet rehearsing. I was eager to get to the next level. I am so grateful that my time finally came.”
While Hod and Walker are intimately familiar with the Balanchine Nutcracker, the Nut Pas they will be dancing here will be choreographed by the dancers. “It wouldn’t be appropriate to do the Balanchine version,” Mossbrucker says. He and Malaty were members of Joffrey Ballet and brought their own ideas to the ballet they created — probably the only Nutcracker with a working carousel.
The first Nutcracker was choreographed by Marius Petipa. It was commissioned by the director of Moscow’s Imperial Theatre, premiering a week before Christmas in 1892. The first complete American Nutcracker premiered at San Francisco Ballet in 1944. Balanchine’s classic version arrived in 1954. “I’ve danced the Petipa version,” Walker said. “I love the Balanchine version. I think it’s the most musical and moving.” Using Balanchine’s choreography directly would have involved licensing fees and unlikely permission from New York City Ballet. “We will do the ‘Walker-after-Balanchine-influenced-by-Petipa’ version. Ashley and I dance together in New York all the time. We’ll create a Santa Fe version.”
“We were supposed to dance the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier parts together in New York last year,” Hod says. “Unfortunately, the omicron wave caused us to cancel the last two weeks of Nutcrackers. We work well together. We both work fast. I’ll probably get a text from Peter to run to a rehearsal studio on a break. We’ll put together something.”
Although the ballet is now a seemingly permanent part of Christmas in America, Tchaikovsky himself was said to prefer his score to Sleeping Beauty and wrote that the opening night audiences in 1892 were “bored.” The Aspen Santa Fe Ballet version of the dance is quite unique. Not only do sounds of a circus hurdy-gurdy interrupt the recorded orchestra score, the second act has been considerably altered.
Some of the ethnic portrayals traditionally used in the international divertissement may have been considered entertaining 70 years ago but are frankly offensive to audiences (and critics) today. “We made changes 20 years ago, before it was considered politically correct,” says Malaty. “We were one of the only productions in the U.S. to have authentic folk dances. No white people in yellowface. No ballerinas with fans and castanets imitating Spanish dancers.” The Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Nutcracker features a real flamenco dancer, a Chinese ribbon dancer, and a high-flying acrobat to fit the circus theme.
This year, the Russian trepak dance has been replaced by a Ukrainian hopak, featuring six Ukrainian folk dancers. “We’ve always taken liberties with the score,” Malaty says. They also added a Mexican variation. “We’ve had two years to consider changes,” he says. “We had the luxury of time. We decided there needed to be a place to include the oldest dancers from the folklórico programs.”
ASFB still runs ballet schools, as well as folklórico programs in Aspen and Santa Fe. “We’ve used a lot of the kids in the party scene for years, but we wanted to insert a Mexican folk dance into the program to let the folklórico kids shine.”