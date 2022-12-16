Locals will shine alongside NYC stars

Ashley Hod as the Sugar Plum Fairy in the New York City Ballet's production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

 Paul Kolnik

When Ashley Hod first saw the New York City Ballet’s lavish version of The Nutcracker at Lincoln Center, she was 5 years old. She told her mother, like thousands of other girls and boys over the years, “I want to do that.” However, unlike 99 percent of these star-struck children, she was accepted into the School of American Ballet at age 8 and danced in her first production at 9.

Hod, who is dancing the role of Sugar Plum Fairy in Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s The Nutcracker, was an angel. NYCB’s Nutcracker, created by George Balanchine, dresses the 12 tiny angels in cone-shaped white frocks, and they carry miniature Christmas trees. Taking little shuffling steps under their gowns, they appear to glide around the stage, making a big semi-circle for the Sugar Plum Fairy to dance in at the beginning of Act II. “I remember so vividly how excited I was to be one of the angels and how I watched the ballerina from a few feet away, in awe. Now, when I am dancing the Sugar Plum Fairy role and I make my entrance into the circle of little angels, it’s a very surreal experience. I get to revisit all those feelings from childhood.

Peter Walker in the New York City Ballet's production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker
Traditional Chinese folk dancer Zhongmei Li will perform in the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet's production of The Nutcracker.

