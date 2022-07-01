In 2015, soprano Patricia Racette, who played Kostelnicka in the Santa Fe Opera’s 2019 production of Jenufa, led a master class at The Juilliard School and the singer Amanda Bottoms, then a student there, was Racette’s “victim.” Bottoms, a mezzo-soprano covering the role of Carmen as a second-year Santa Fe Opera apprentice this summer, performed “Werther! Qui m’aurait dit la place” from Massenet’s Werther.
Bottoms may be standing in the wings for Carmen, but life as an apprentice is all about work. In addition to her duties as Carmen, Bottoms is in the chorus of Falstaff and M. Butterfly.
“You learn by doing,” she says. “I get exposed to the work of so many different artists.”
Another role she loves is one she played in school, Mrs. Lovett in Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. “I think Sweeney Todd is the greatest opera ever written.” The original Mrs. Lovett, Angela Lansbury, did not give the role an operatic rendering. “My director says, ‘You can watch any productions you want, but we’re starting from scratch. Every character in Sweeney Todd is obsessed,” Bottoms says. “That is so operatic.”
Bottoms holds a Certificate of Professional Studies in Opera from the Curtis Institute of Music, a master of music degree from The Juilliard School where she was a Kovner Fellow, and a bachelor of m≠usic degree from State University of New York at Fredonia. After her busy summer in Santa Fe, she will be appearing in Giustino with the Long Beach Opera, The Magic Flute with the Buffalo Philharmonic, and Mahler’s Symphony No. 3 with the Akron Symphony.
To understand Carmen the way Bottoms understands her, she has a recommendation. “Read the novella. You’ll understand.”
PASATIEMPO: First of all, how was the experience of the master class for you?
AMANDA BOTTOMS: It was impactful. I love that Patricia Racette doesn’t just think like a singer. She is a director; she works in administration; she has a creative side. Sometimes we singers can go too much into our heads and not think about things from the audience’s perspective.
PASA: Ms. Racette once said, “You’re not an empty vessel. Bring something to the table.” What do you bring to the table as Carmen?
BOTTOMS: I bring an opinion about Carmen. I think she has had a traumatic childhood, and she uses that to inform every decision she makes. I don’t think she ever truly loved anyone because she never received unconditional love herself. In her world, everything is conditional. It’s about how to stay alive to the next day. There is an animalistic side to her.
Audiences relate to Don José. They think Carmen seduced him, that he is a “helpless” man. He is not a good person. He is a man searching for forgiveness, repenting his sins. She is just living her life. Women are killed every day by men who think they “own” them.”
PASA: During the master class, you were standing by the piano gesturing outward as you sang. Ms. Racette says, “Let us lean into you.” Does that make sense to you with this role?
BOTTOMS: The Carmen we are used to wears a red dress, holds her hands on her hips, and shakes her shoulders. In this production, she is in her own world. Everyone is revolving around her. She is their sun. She just doesn’t know it. She is just being herself. We lean in.
PASA: Ms. Racette says, “You can’t sound predictable. We need to be musically surprised.”
BOTTOMS: By the time we get to Act IV, things are getting intense. She is saying, “Don’t kill me.” I use my chest voice. The tone quality is different coming from someone who is desperate. There’s a different vocal coloring.
It’s crazy that this opera gets advertised as a love story. It’s not a love story. It’s about femicide. Carmen was the smartest person in the room, and yet men like José have been raised to believe that they can take what they want from life. All the men around him are enabling him.
PASA: During the master class, Ms. Racette suddenly pulls out a chair and has you start your aria holding onto the chair. All she says is, “Hold on to the chair and express the emotion of the scene.” In that moment you seemed freer to express feelings, and your voice suddenly got stronger, also more free.
BOTTOMS: It took pressure off me not to have to perform the way I had practiced over and over again. I had to think on my feet, to improvise — not something we are usually trained to do. One of the songs I love to perform is “Losing My Mind” from Follies. I always take my shoes off. My character would not be singing about her marriage standing in her living room in six-inch heels. When Ms. Racette gave me that chair, it helped me feel I wasn’t auditioning, that I was just being there, and everybody in the audience was looking in.