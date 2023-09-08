Kicking it

To be a dance lover in Santa Fe isn’t easy. For example, there is exactly one night of dance at the Lensic Performing Arts Center this fall (Jacob Jonas The Company, November 10). However, there are lots of places to dance — you can find classes for Zumba, ecstatic dance, West African (with live drummers), West Coast swing, belly dance, ballroom, tap, folklórico, ballet, tango, and more.
But if you want to watch dance, you might have to go out of your way to find it. Currently, there are three venues offering flamenco, but if you want to see classical ballet this fall, you’ll have to get on a plane to New York or head to another city.
Instead, Santa Fe offers an African dance and music performance at the Railyard; harvest dances at several of the local pueblos; jazz, hip-hop, and African dance in the touring production of The Lion King (see also “The biggies”) in Albuquerque; and for perhaps the most balance-challenging act, Native American hoop dancers performing on a moving train.
Jacob Jonas The Company
Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco Street; 505-988-1234; tickets.lensic.com
Jacob Jonas The Company returns to Santa Fe November 10 with its youthful gang of athletic, diverse, and photogenic dancers. Based in Los Angeles, the company has managed to produce revenue streams beyond the usual nonprofit fundraising — Jonas’ dancers have appeared in ads for The Gap, music videos for an Elton John/Britney Spears collaboration as well as the singers Sia and Patrick Watson, in fashion campaigns for Jonathan Simkhai, at a live event at the Hollywood Bowl with Kanye West, and on tour as backup dancers for the singer Rosalía — all choreographed by Jonas.
In Santa Fe, the company will present three original compositions, Early Bird, Mind Cry, and In A Rush To Do Nothing, all featuring original music and costume design.
Co-directed by Antonio Granjero and Estefania Ramirez, this group is arguably the most authentically Spanish of the local flamenco groups. Granjero is a native of Jerez de la Frontera, and the company also imports singers, dancers, and musicians from the mother country as guest artists. They run their own tablao (by day, a dance studio) and even make some of the tasty tapas offered, served along with wine and beer, at the performances. The fall season begins Friday, September 8, and runs through October 28.
A local favorite and former flamenco wiz-kid, now in her early 30s, is headquartered in the performing space designed for her mentor, María Benítez, at The Lodge at Santa Fe. Her secret weapon is the lusty singer Vicente Griego, who also happens to be her godfather.
A youthful cast of Spanish and New Mexican artists and choreography that accentuates the feminine energy of its star make the show accessible for tourists and also satisfying for more sophisticated Santa Fe audiences. The season runs through October 8.
Featuring a rotating cast of performers from the Albuquerque-based National Institute of Flamenco, this show is a three-course meal starting at 6:30 p.m. with flamenco from 8-9 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday nights.
These New Mexico-trained dancers and musicians have been taught by some of the leading artists brought in from Spain for the annual International Flamenco Festival [see “Stomping Grounds,” June 9, Pasatiempo] and throughout the year. They prove that intensity is not limited by space — they perform on a postage-stamp-sized stage and still bring out the duende.
Now in its ninth year, this weekend festival lead by Soriba Fofana, from Guinea, West Africa, includes four days of classes in dance, drumming, traditional music, song, and culture with master artists. The performance on Saturday, September 9, features all of the above. Come early to get a seat (tickets sold only at the door).
Pueblo Dances
Call ahead to each Pueblo to confirm dates and rules for visitors and photography; indianpueblo.org
Harvest Dance at Laguna Pueblo Friday, September 8; Corn Dance at San Ildefonso Pueblo, Friday, September 8; Buffalo and Eagle dances at Laguna Pueblo, September 19; Elk Dance at Nambe Pueblo, October 4; various dances at Tesuque Pueblo in November
The centuries-old dances performed at New Mexico pueblos during Feast Days are religious rituals deeply connected to the identities of each group. To observe these ancient dances can be mind-blowing. The dancers are not virtuosic, conservatory-trained artists but rather men, women, and children from Native communities who are expressing, and passing along, part of their ancient cultures.
Tied to nature, agriculture, and hunting, and accompanied by singers and drummers, the various dances are rhythmic and mesmerizing — and can last for hours. The closing is incredibly detailed and varies from pueblo to pueblo. Witnessing one of these ceremonies is to get a sense of history in a profoundly physical way.
The Lion King
Popejoy Hall, University of New Mexico, 203 Cornell Drive NE, Albuquerque; 505-925-5858; popejoypresents.com
Jamaican-born American choreographer Garth Fagan won a Tony Award for his dances for The Lion King in 1998. The show has been seen by so many people that Fagan is probably the most visible Black dance-maker in history. His own dance company features movements from modern dance and ballet fused with the Caribbean movements he grew up with.
For Disney and director Julie Taymor he added hip-hop, jazz dance, and African dance. The animal costumes, which employ huge wings, tusks, headdresses, and masks, were undoubtedly a challenge to work with, but he incorporated ideas from Balinese dance as well as Sesame Street puppets to bring the animals to life. The show appears at Popejoy Hall October 18 to November 5.
Sky Railway
The scenic train from Santa Fe to Lamy features performances of Native buffalo and hoop dances Sunday, September 10, and September 23, as well as October 8 and 15. Santa Fe Depot Rail Runner Station, 410 S. Guadalupe Street. 844-743-3759; skyrailway.com
Kudos to Sky Railway for bringing Native American dancers along for the ride. In addition to other themed journeys, including the Fright Train and Speakeasy Express, riders on select Santa Fe scenic trips can see Native dancing while passing slowly over lands once occupied by Native peoples.
In September, the Avanyu Mountain Dance Group Buffalo Dancers perform. In October, the Lightning Boy Hoop Dancers take over.