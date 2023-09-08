Kicking it

Fia Jones McCoy practices her moves with the Lightning Boy Foundation in preparation for a 2022 hoop dancing competition.

 New Mexican file photo

To be a dance lover in Santa Fe isn’t easy. For example, there is exactly one night of dance at the Lensic Performing Arts Center this fall (Jacob Jonas The Company, November 10). However, there are lots of places to dance — you can find classes for Zumba, ecstatic dance, West African (with live drummers), West Coast swing, belly dance, ballroom, tap, folklórico, ballet, tango, and more.

But if you want to watch dance, you might have to go out of your way to find it. Currently, there are three venues offering flamenco, but if you want to see classical ballet this fall, you’ll have to get on a plane to New York or head to another city.

Instead, Santa Fe offers an African dance and music performance at the Railyard; harvest dances at several of the local pueblos; jazz, hip-hop, and African dance in the touring production of The Lion King (see also “The biggies”) in Albuquerque; and for perhaps the most balance-challenging act, Native American hoop dancers performing on a moving train.

