Inside an insomniac's brain

Late Night With Leonard Bernstein

 Chris McGuire

On a blustery February afternoon, the late Aaron Copland’s rustic home seemed, upon entering, a ghostly affair. Isolated amid the woods of rural Cortlandt Manor, New York, the home, now a National Historic Landmark, was strangely quiet save for the faint rustle of dry leaves swirling outside the windows.

But inside the sitting room, the home came alive. While the room was empty, a 1980s-vintage photo of Copland embracing a beaming Leonard Bernstein dominated a wall — evoking the loud voices and lusty laughs that marked the marathon sessions these two cultural icons often held hashing out scores.

