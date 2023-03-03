Inside an insomniac's brain

On a blustery February afternoon, the late Aaron Copland’s rustic home seemed, upon entering, a ghostly affair. Isolated amid the woods of rural Cortlandt Manor, New York, the home, now a National Historic Landmark, was strangely quiet save for the faint rustle of dry leaves swirling outside the windows.
But inside the sitting room, the home came alive. While the room was empty, a 1980s-vintage photo of Copland embracing a beaming Leonard Bernstein dominated a wall — evoking the loud voices and lusty laughs that marked the marathon sessions these two cultural icons often held hashing out scores.
“They must have had to put their heads together innumerable times late into the night,” says Jamie Bernstein, Leonard’s eldest child.
Those times, and many like them that Leonard enjoyed with a rarified circle of friends, family, and colleagues, will be recalled when Jamie, as narrator, hosts pianists Michael Boriskin and John Musto and soprano Amy Burton at the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, March 7, for Late Night With Leonard Bernstein.
The show, which has been performed in cities throughout the United States since its premiere in 2010 at Lincoln Center’s Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse in New York, “purports,” Jamie says, “to be a guided tour inside my father’s insomniac brain. It’s true that my father could never sleep, and he had this motor he could not turn off. And so the late hours of the night were his liveliest hours of the day.”
Speaking by video conference from the unpretentious apartment she has long occupied in New York City, Jamie, who at 70 is just two years shy of her father’s age at his death in 1990, is a highly engaging figure in her own right — theatrical in her manner, perceptive in her analysis, and precise in her descriptions of her father’s nocturnal activities.
Having observed much at the family’s Manhattan and Connecticut homes and deduced much about her father’s adventures at places like Copland’s home, she reports that Copland, who died less than two months after her father, had a “huge” impact on him personally and professionally: “In addition to just being a dear friend of my father, my mother, the whole family — he was like part of our family, almost — he was the closest thing my father ever had to a composing teacher.”
What Bernstein learned under Copland’s tutelage will be sampled in the show’s opener, a brief but loving piano tribute to his mentor: “For Aaron Copland.” The first in Bernstein’s Anniversaries series of such tributes, it was composed in 1942 and is barely a minute long. But even in its brevity, its rich harmonies and memorable melody constitute, in Boriskin’s sympathetic reading, a substantial offering — lighter than air yet thoroughly grounded.
That, in any case, is how the piece came off at the second performance of Late Night, in 2011, at Merestead in Mount Kisco, New York, the onetime estate of a furniture magnate that had become a main stage for the presentations of Copland House, the organization that preserves Copland’s legacy, produces shows like Late Night, and nurtures the careers of promising young composers.
Bernstein himself was a promising composer of 19 or 20 when, in 1937, he met Copland at a dance concert on the older man’s 37th birthday, says Boriskin, the artistic and executive director of Copland House. “Copland,” he says, “was already a kind of musical idol of Lenny’s, and so meeting him was an extraordinary event.”
Settled down at a table in Copland’s sitting room, Boriskin asserts that Copland was a “singular influence artistically” on Bernstein. For his part, Copland took to Bernstein immediately, commissioning a piano reduction of his one-movement symphony El Salón México, which had its premiere the year the two men met. The piece, an early example of the populist style that made Copland a global figure, wends its way through various moods and meters. Boriskin negotiates them with Bernstein-like brio.
But it is on Copland’s gnarly Piano Variations that Boriskin unleashes his full inner Bernstein. An early modernist landmark from 1930, it was, Boriskin says, “the piece Bernstein was really enamored of.” And it was one Bernstein brought out at strategic moments, both for its artistic merit and, Jamie says — her father’s twinkle in her eye — to clear a room of overly boisterous wee-hour revelers. In Boriskin’s spirited interpretation, the variations decidedly have the opposite effect on Late Night audiences.
Bernstein and Copland become tangible presences in Late Night via multimedia. In one sequence, the two men are heard on home audio playing one piano, four hands on an early version of a ballet that Bernstein was working on long-distance with a young Jerome Robbins. The audio, from an acetate disc made around 1940, was created at a time when musical information was conveyed by mailing such discs. Hearing Bernstein and Copland on one adds a flesh-and-blood dimension to the proceedings.
But Bernstein springs fully to life courtesy of a video in which he appears at the piano accompanying himself. In it, he performs “Zipperfly,” a poignant piece, written by Marc Blitzstein in 1945, in which the singer assumes the role of a Black kid shining shoes for a living who fantasizes about the tailoring details of the suit he would own if he had the money. The song gives vent to Bernstein’s innate theatricality.
Watching the video during the performance, Jamie — in the early days of the show — could be seen to be tearing up. “My father adored this song, and he adored Marc,” she says during the interview, recalling that Blitzstein, who was murdered in 1964 in Martinique, was her godfather. “He sang it a lot for friends or at parties. It was one of his numbers.”
She recognizes that, for all its poignancy, the piece may, in some quarters, be viewed these days as an instance of “cultural appropriation.” Such commentary has also been directed recently at as classic a work as Bernstein’s West Side Story. “I think about this stuff all the time,” she says. In response, she argues that “any artist is allowed to imagine themselves in the shoes of another human being. That’s part of what creativity is about.”
“My general feeling about it,” she adds, “is that it’s an indicator of a good thing happening in the society that so many people are more conscious of these disparities, traditional inequities that have existed in the past. And I think of it as a pendulum.
“When there’s a movement to become hyperaware of these past injustices, the pendulum swings way over. And then I’m hoping it will gradually find its way to a more comfortable position as we all get adjusted to a new and better world. That is my optimistic take.”
Whether she has a pessimistic take is unclear. What is clear is her willingness to assume difficult tasks, from addressing social critics to tackling artistic challenges, like the impossibly tongue-twisting parody “Mabel,” on which she steps out of her role as narrator and into that of musical performer. With music adapted from the hypercaffeinated finale of Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony, and lyrics by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green, the piece was a staple of theirs at clubs and parties —where their buddy “Lenny,” on piano, might join in the fun.
In Late Night, Jamie says, it is playfully positioned as a technical exercise fated to fail. Yet, in its wit and daring, it remains a powerful act of remembrance.
“‘Mabel,’” she says, “is a part of our lives. In my family, we all sing ‘Mabel.’ And we refer to ‘Mabel’ and we love ‘Mabel’ because it reminds us of Adolph as well as our dad and all our relatives because it’s in the DNA.”
Designing an onstage environment that a family could credibly inhabit is critical to the show’s success, and the setting at the Lensic will include opposing pianos, easy chairs, carpet, and a lamp. Inevitably, it will fall short of the intimacy at Merestead. As a former home, she says, it was the “perfect place” to perform the show.
But if that degree of intimacy is unattainable in a theater, the closing number, Bernstein’s eminently wistful “Some Other Time,” seems certain to engender a feeling that comes close. Written for the 1944 musical On the Town, with lyrics by Comden and Green, its theme of people vowing to meet again, even as they suspect they won’t, has a universal resonance — one made all the deeper by the presence of the composer’s daughter at center stage.
“It’s the greatest closer there is,” she says, “with the possible exception of ‘Make Our Garden Grow,’” the final song in Bernstein’s 1956 operetta Candide, a less understated number in a more elaborate production. “In the absence of a chorus, we’ll do very nicely with ‘Some Other Time.’”