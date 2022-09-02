Illusionary extravaganza

MOMIX and Meow Wolf need to meet.
Both offer trippy visual settings that send viewers on an escape from reality. MOMIX is often called a dance company, but the group isn’t offering audiences dance per se. They also call themselves “illusionists.”
In Millennium Skiva, two dancers in shiny space suits are strapped into skis and perform a gravity-defying mating dance. In Opus Cactus, dancers create slithery reptilian residents of the Southwest desert using props and costumes. As founder Moses Pendleton puts it, “MOMIX is a surreal, vaudevillian series of physical and visual images.” To borrow language from the world of rock ’n’ roll, he calls VIVA MOMIX, which is coming to the Lensic Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Sept. 3, “a compilation album.” At the Lensic, VIVA presents 15 “songs” taken from 42 years of touring productions. VIVA has a beginning, a middle, and an end, Pendleton says, but like any greatest hits album, the pieces that make up the whole each have had separate lives.
Pendleton was one of the co-founders of Pilobolus, the prototypical naked-hippy-movement collective founded in a dance class at Dartmouth College in 1971. “I was a skier and had had an injury. I thought dance would be a good thing to do while I recovered,” he says. “Plus the dance instructor was much better looking than the ski team coach.”
It was the ’60s, and students at Dartmouth were demanding that the school move beyond traditional academics in order to offer a college education that was more relevant to the interests of those, like Pendleton, who wanted to escape from a world they didn’t agree with.
“You could get two units for learning to play a Congo drum,” he says. “There was an urgency we felt as young people. We were anti-Vietnam. We were anti-establishment. Oh, yes, I marched in San Francisco with flowers in my hair, my friend.”
At Dartmouth, students could suddenly find dance classes; there were new film studies programs; and theater artists were invited up from New York to teach at the campus in New Hampshire. “Suddenly the stuffy world of Ivy League college was a happening place.”
Pilobolus, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, continues to tour the world, using the human body to create images as humorous as they are sensual. The company visited Santa Fe in 2017, offering Shadowland, an evening-length piece using techniques reminiscent of Balinese shadow puppets to create an entire work presented in silhouette. MOMIX was born in 1981 when Pendleton got the opportunity to set a piece on the Paris Opera Ballet. The dance, “Relache,” used an orchestral score by Erik Satie and movement Pendleton developed, Pilobolus-style, through improvisation with the dancers. In developing his own company soon after, Pendleton took a dive into the use of props, costuming, lights, and music, using technology and dancers who were as strong and flexible as gymnasts to create a world that had very little to do with traditional dancing.
“When you join MOMIX, you have to put aside everything you already know about dance and learn to train your eyes,” he says. “We speak a visual language. In our process, we become children again. We create a kindergarten of possibilities.”
MOMIX has no board of directors; it is a for-profit mom-and-pop shop (Pendleton’s wife, Cynthia Quinn, a fellow Pilobolus veteran, serves as muse and associate director). In previous interviews, Pendleton was open about the collaborative process behind Pilobolus, which involved a lot of fighting. “It’s normal to outgrow a group,” he says, again using a metaphor from rock ’n’ roll. “Peter Gabriel had a good run with the band Genesis. Then he went out on his own [in 1975] and is having a very good solo career.
“I like to have fun. That’s who I am. I like being in control of the creative process. We’re in control of MOMIX. We can either run it well or blame ourselves.”
Clearly, the formula Pendleton invented for MOMIX is working. The group opened the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi; was featured in TV commercials for Target and Hanes; created events for the Mercedes Auto Show in Frankfurt; collaborated on a music video for Prince; and was featured in a 3-D IMAX film, Imagine. Pendleton won a Guggenheim Award in 1977 and a 2002 American Choreography Award for his contributions to film and TV. In 2010, he was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of the Arts in Philadelphia.
After touring for decades, the pandemic offered a respite for Pendleton, an opportunity to stay at home. The company is based in rural Connecticut, where Pendleton and Quinn live in a sprawling Victorian mansion with a barn converted into a dance studio and acreage, where Pendleton planted thousands of sunflowers every summer (before switching to marigolds). On his 2-acre garden, he created 16 100-foot raised beds arranged like rays of the sun radiating out from an open area, representing the seed-head of the sunflower, where Pendleton set up a picnic table and would sit in the midst of the flowers day and night, studying the way their heads move to follow the sun.
“I’ve gone into a cave and don’t want to come back,” he says. “I don’t travel. I watch the four seasons in my back yard. I stay in one place and watch the changes come to me. I take my iPhone out into snowstorms and take marvelous pictures of drifting snow. It’s better than any sculpture.” A recent exploration of storytelling brought about ALICE, a hallucinatory, MOMIX version of the children’s classic by Lewis Carroll. While VIVA tours the world again without him, Pendleton is working on bringing his photographs of dried-up cabbage heads, the shifting snow, and milk weed thistles to life as the next MOMIX opus. If anyone can make magic from old vegetables, it would be Pendleton.