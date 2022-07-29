Igniting a spark

The cast of choreographer Francisco Gella’s original work Stampede ... Ohm

 DAVE BREWER

Beyond winning So You Think You Can Dance or joining the New York City Ballet, how is a dancer supposed to make a living these days? “Young people are influenced by whatever is on their phones,” says Francisco Gella, founder of New Century Dance Project, an intensive for dancers ages 13-24 being held in Santa Fe Tuesday, Aug. 2, through Aug. 7. “They’re influenced by anything hot and trendy, the latest videos on TikTok or Instagram.”

“Generally, dancers are piecing together a living these days, but they’re smart about it,” adds Jeffrey Hoffman, CEO/managing director of the company. “There is Cirque du Soleil, Vegas, Broadway.”

New Century Dance Project Founding Artistic Director Francisco Gella, left, rehearsing dancers

