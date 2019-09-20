Circus delights abound at Wise Fool New Mexico’s third annual Fall Cabaret. Advanced students and professional performers join younger artists for stunning acts on aerial hoops, silks, unicycles, and trapezes. The show also includes clowning and spoken-word performances. Wise Fool’s Fall Cabaret is 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Wise Fool Studio and Performance Space (1131 Siler Road, Suite B, 505-992-2588). The evening show contains some adult themes. Admission is $10-$15 (free for kids under 12), wisefoolnewmexico.org/fallcabaret. All proceeds benefit Wise Fool programming in its studio and in the public schools.
Random Acts