Her name was Lola ...

Illustration with photo of JoJo Sena de Tarnoff and Argos MacCallum in a 2017 production of Lola’s Last Dance

During a pivotal sequence of the play Lola’s Last Dance by the late E.A. “Tony” Mares, dolls portrayed by actors awaken and dance in front of the titular character, a retired prostitute who’s unwittingly facing her final hours of life.

Animating that sequence — the dolls’ stillness, followed by sudden movement, as well as the slightly unsettling mood Mares sculpted for the play — is among the challenges facing director Paola Vengoechea Martini for the Teatro Paraguas production that begins Thursday, Oct. 13. It includes both the play and a staged reading of a Mares poem, Astonishing Light — Conversations I Never Had with Patrociño Barela.

E.A. "Tony" Mares

