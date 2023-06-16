Healing with heels

From left, Kinky Boots performers Will Varner, Alex Gallegos, Samantha Scarbourough, Evan Galpert, Samuel Guajardo, Jeremiah Vigil, Daniel Czerkawski, Andrew Bornman, Rikki Carroll, Theo Kutsko, Jessica Pacheco, Will Haley, Hannah Machado, and Elsa Sanchez. Photo Norman Doggett, courtesy Tri-M Productions

Kinky Boots made its Broadway debut in April 2013, two months before the U.S. Supreme Court ended a nationwide prohibition on same-sex marriage.

As the musical about a partnership between a shoe company owner and a drag queen makes its Tri-M debut in Santa Fe a decade later, the nation’s cultural landscape has flipped back toward exclusion. Tennessee enacted a ban on drag shows in public spaces that a judge since has ruled unconstitutional, while more than a dozen other states, including neighboring Oklahoma, Texas, and Arizona, have considered similar restrictions.

Healing with heels

At the Price & Son shoe factory are (from left) Jessica Pacheco, Miles Blitch, Victor Reyes, Jeremiah Vigil, Hannah Machado, Rikki Carroll, and Elsa Sanchez. Photos Norman Doggett, courtesy Tri-M Productions
Healing with heels

Drag queen Lola (Paul Ashby) and shoe store company owner Don Burton (Victory Reyes) form an unlikely partnership. Photo Norman Doggett, courtesy Tri-M Productions