Healing with heels

Kinky Boots made its Broadway debut in April 2013, two months before the U.S. Supreme Court ended a nationwide prohibition on same-sex marriage.
As the musical about a partnership between a shoe company owner and a drag queen makes its Tri-M debut in Santa Fe a decade later, the nation’s cultural landscape has flipped back toward exclusion. Tennessee enacted a ban on drag shows in public spaces that a judge since has ruled unconstitutional, while more than a dozen other states, including neighboring Oklahoma, Texas, and Arizona, have considered similar restrictions.
Tri-M Artistic Director Marilyn Barnes and Musical Director Kathlene Ritch chose Kinky Boots, which runs June 15-25, with that in mind. In the musical, a man named Charlie Price inherits a shoe company from his father, but the financially ailing business isn’t exactly a gift. Charlie partners with a drag queen named Lola to produce a line of distinctive high-heeled boots, a last-ditch bid to drum up business.
Personal growth is one of the production’s key themes, and the two main characters come to understand they have more in common than they had realized. Other characters also evolve — notably Don, the foreman at Charlie’s factory who crudely and repeatedly insults Lola and makes it acceptable for his workers to do the same. Later, he uses that same influence and power to mobilize his workers in a way that greatly helps both Lola and Charlie.
Financial ruin isn’t the only stressor Charlie faces. His social climber fiancée, Nicola, wants him to ditch the factory and move to London with her.
The production has a whopping 21 actors, tying a Tri-M record, Barnes says. Several portray angels who serve as a troupe of backup drag dancers for Lola.
Barnes and five of the production’s actors/singers gathered in her living room on a recent Tuesday, enthusiastically discussing not only Kinky Boots but the world they’ve watched change. All but one of the performers are about 30 years old. In fact, Paul Ashby, who portrays Lola, turns 30 on Thursday, June 22 — and is performing that night.
Ashby is joined by Barnes; Victor Reyes, who plays Don; Gigi Guajardo-Galpert, Nicola; Evan Galpert, Charlie Price; and Andrew Bornman, one of Lola’s angels. Bornman, the baby of the group at age 21, wears an elaborate angel costume and makeup, all of which require a total of three hours to put on and remove. Guajardo-Galpert and Galpert, who married in February, hold hands and frequently respond to each other’s statements. Answers are edited for length and clarity.
Pasatiempo: How has the world changed in the decade since Kinky Boots’ Broadway debut?
Victor Reyes: In my opinion, the fight for transgender rights is the human rights fight of our times. In reading some of the [play’s] text, it’s clear how much that fight has progressed — and yet how far there still is to go.
Evan Galpert: The end result of what Victor is talking about is, if we don’t stand up for these people, then who are they coming for next? And if nobody else stands up for those people, then who is going to be left at the end of the day?
There’s dialogue in this play that is plainly offensive as we would consider it now. And back then it was still probably forward-thinking to a degree, because you’re mentioning [a drag queen] in any kind of light. I remember listening to Eddie Izzard [a comedian who performs in drag] a lot when I was a kid. He used to call himself an “executive transvestite.” I feel like we’ve found a more specific language for people to identify proudly with instead of just taking a derogatory term and making it their own.
Gigi Guajardo-Galpert: Each of our understudies individually is 10 years younger than us. My youngest brother [Samuel Guajardo] is one of the [angels]; we’re many years apart. When I was his age, I was being put in shows I had no business being in, being stuck in the back. I’m really grateful to see my youngest sibling in a pre-professional company getting to be himself — getting to be a drag queen, not having to be somebody else that he is not.
Pasa: Does Charlie’s progression in the play symbolize society’s progression — well, in some places — when it comes to acceptance of drag? And speaking of progression, have you experienced a lack of it anywhere?
Andrew Bornman: I lived in Jacksonville [Florida] of all places. People are friendly; they have that Southern hospitality, but it’s a facade. It’s like how Charlie has a facade of, “Oh, I’m cool with it. But wait, no. I’m not. I don’t really like it.” That’s basically how they come off in Florida.
Guajardo-Galpert: My youngest brother was working at Disney World when all the craziness started happening, and my mom and I were really worried for him as a Mexican queer man who’s really open about it. Eventually, he had to make a phone call to my mom and say, “It’s not safe here for me anymore.”
Galpert: I feel very strongly that it is a metaphor for, hopefully, how society is starting to accept people for who they are and for who they want to be. … If you’re banning drag shows on a legal basis, it’s just legalizing hatred. You’re just legalizing hate speech and improper treatment.
Pasa: Previous interviewees have said drag is especially accepted in New Mexico — and cited the state’s strong family values as the reason. In some other states, family values are cited as the reason to oppose allowing drag in public. Why do you think New Mexico is different? Is the state where it needs to be in terms of acceptance?
Paul Ashby: My family, I don’t know if they’re going to be seeing the show, because of what they’ve chosen. But again, we get to choose our family here. That’s why the story is so important: so we’re not afraid to be ourselves, even with what’s going on in the world. Yes, we do value family more than a lot of other states, I feel, but there still are people who still need to know what is actually going on right now.
Guajardo-Galpert: I think a lot of people in New Mexico really think they are farther along than they are. You know, we want to talk about family. But family ultimately isn’t a heteronormative man-woman-children term; that excludes all these people we’re telling this story about. So ultimately, we want to change that definition of what family looks like. I think family, like Paul said, is the 21 of us up there together telling that story.
The movie [version of Kinky Boots] was making the circuit when [my family] had really [bad] cable with random British TV channels. One day my father took me and my mom aside and said, “Hey, I watched this movie today called Kinky Boots.” And he rounded us all up to watch. I was a teenager, and my dad is this quiet Mexican man. I watched him cry over this story of these men learning how to be soft and accepting, and seeing his own kids reflected in that.
Reyes: I think that at its very essence, this play is about humanity and recognizing the humanity of others. There’s no question that the right has done a very good job of trying to take words that have power and utilize them. You know, part of my career has been focused on reproductive rights, and we talk a lot about respect. We launched the Respect New Mexico Women [reproductive rights] campaign. It wasn’t long after that you saw the right wing start trying to use the term “respect” in a political fashion to try to take that message away.
Pasa: How do you feel about the character you’re playing?
Reyes (portraying Don): I have a lot to draw on. I was bullied my entire life, and the people were all sorts of shapes, sizes, and appearances. It’s not always the people you expect.
Guajardo-Galpert (portraying Nicola): Myself and Rikki Carroll play the two women in this show. It’s a very important story, about masculinity and softness in men. But I think that the women in the story are really props. We’re really here to elevate the men, and that is something that I would love to change — about musical theater in general. Nicola’s crime is that she’s ambitious. She’s a big, ugly villain for having such big dreams.
Galpert (portraying Charlie): I feel good about playing the guy who kind of learns the lesson throughout the arc of the story. I love drag. I love the art form. I love the makeup. I love being a part of this show. One thing about Charlie is, he doesn’t even realize that he was just as prejudiced as Don, and he was covering it with a facade.
Pasa: Tri-M stands for Millennial Music Makers, and singing obviously is a big part of the mission. Most adults know what it feels like to sing, but not in coordination with other adults — or in front of strangers. What do you gain from it?
Galpert: It’s been a long time since I’ve had any training. I remember standing in the piano room and kind of tearing up, because I didn’t know if I was doing it right, but it felt good. You’re using your whole body, and it’s connected to nerves. It’s connected to everything inside you — the core of you. You feel so naked sometimes, especially if you sing an off note, but it’s very empowering.
Ashby: Growing up in the church, all I did was sing in the choir. I did not think I was going to do musical theater. But I also believe that music, like love, is a universal language, no matter what you are singing. Someone can connect to music, even if it’s just banging on the drums. The lines are very important, but the music can connect it even more so, and I think that’s the power of a musical in general.
Barnes: Our instrument is inside our body. It’s so personal; it’s so much a part of us.
Pasa: Do any moments in this play threaten your control of your emotions?
Guajardo-Galpert: This is the first time I’ve ever performed with a partner — and it’s my husband. I just got married in February. He does not end up with me [in the play]. We have to go our separate ways on stage, and it is challenging. I can yell at a scene partner who’s a stranger all day long. But I have to look [my husband] in the eye and say all this hurtful stuff and have him say hurtful stuff to me that I’ve never faced before. I had to forgive him a little bit the first time we did it, and he had to forgive me.
Ashby: When Victor and I have a fight scene, he comes right up to me, and it’s so scary to me. I’m not scared of him, but he’s a great actor.
Pasa: This play takes place in modern times in London. Did you adapt the location?
Marilyn Barnes: We left it in England, so we have an accent coach. The play really doesn’t allow you to alter lines. It’s not like we’re putting “2013” in the program or anything, but as Evan was saying, some of the language will feel 10 years old.
Pasa: What does the timing of this show mean to you, given what’s going on in the United States?
Bornman: I grew up in Santa Fe, then moved to a very conservative state. And just seeing the level of how drag is so accepted here compared to other states [is shocking]. I [performed in] drag in front of Zozobra last year in front of 70,000 people. The guy I organized it with was very hesitant; he was like, ‘What if he gets banned? What if I get a turnout of zero next year?’ He reached out later to tell me he got a lot of LGBTQ+ members on his board because of it.
Ashby: There’s a line in this show that says that drag queens are mainstream. That’s even more so now, and with what’s going on elsewhere in the world, people need to know we’re still here. Drag is important. It tells a story of a person or people.
Guajardo-Galpert: And I think theater has the incredible power to combat a lot of evils in the world. There are a lot of us who fight oppression as a daily practice. I think a big part of Kinky Boots is radical joy, and that’s really at the heart of this show. Not only are we speaking about something that’s oppressing people all over the country that we are clearly against, but we’re saying, “Not only are we going to fight you, we’re going to dance in your face. We’re gonna make ourselves as loud as possible. We’re going to be colorful and bright and unstoppable.”