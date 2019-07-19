More than 600 million television viewers watched on July 20, 1969, as Neil Armstrong became the first human to walk on the moon. Fifty years later, that historic moment in space travel and technological advancement still has the power to awe and inspire the imagination. Astronomer Richard Wallace presents “The Past and Future of Manned Space Exploration” at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 19, at the New Mexico History Museum (113 Lincoln Ave.). The multimedia lecture includes NASA video footage of daily life in space and information about what the future holds for manned space expeditions. Admission is free. 505-476-5200, tinyurl.com/y59npd77.
Random Acts