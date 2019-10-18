Scare yourself silly at the seventh installment of Joe West’s Theater of Death, a revue of out-of-this-world short plays inspired by the Grand Guignol of 19th-century Paris. They star familiar faces from the Santa Fe and Madrid theater communities. Theater of Death VII: Freakatorium! A Night of Human Oddities and Baffling Tales of the Bizarre! opens at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Engine House Theatre in Madrid (2846 NM 14, 505-473-0743). Performances continue through Nov. 3: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Carnival midway activities begin one hour before each showtime. Tickets are $20, $25 with 20 midway tokens; brownpapertickets.com/event/4401767.
