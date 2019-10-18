18 oct RA theater of death

Stephen Rummel in "Kidd Cyclops," one of the Freakatorium! plays, photo Doug Speer

Scare yourself silly at the seventh installment of Joe West’s Theater of Death, a revue of out-of-this-world short plays inspired by the Grand Guignol of 19th-century Paris. They star familiar faces from the Santa Fe and Madrid theater communities. Theater of Death VII: Freakatorium! A Night of Human Oddities and Baffling Tales of the Bizarre! opens at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Engine House Theatre in Madrid (2846 NM 14, 505-473-0743). Performances continue through Nov. 3: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Carnival midway activities begin one hour before each showtime. Tickets are $20, $25 with 20 midway tokens; brownpapertickets.com/event/4401767

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.