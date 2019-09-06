The Los Alamos Concert Association is first out of the gate with a September classical music event in the area, featuring Shai Wosner and Orion Weiss in music for duo pianists by Franz Schubert, Johannes Brahms, and David Lang. The showcased work is Schubert’s Grand Duo Sonata for Piano Four Hands, a work so monumental that for more than a century musicians believed the composer planned to re-score it as a symphony. To pull it off, two 9-foot Steinway pianos will be on hand for the first time in the concert association’s 74-year history. The program also includes Brahms’ Sonata in F minor for Two Pianos and two short works by Lang. The concert takes place on 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Duane Smith Auditorium on the Los Alamos High School campus, 1300 Diamond Drive. Tickets are $35 in advance from 505-988-1234 or lensic.org; $40 at the door.
