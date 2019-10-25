As a little girl, Mina Fajardo remembers seeing Claude Monet’s paintings in a museum in Japan, and she has admired his work ever since. The choreographer, composer, and dancer, who is now based in New Mexico, created the flamenco program Monet’s Moon, inspired by his work. She’ll perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 27, at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie. She’s joined by flamenco guitarist (and Fajardo’s husband) Chuscales and by vocalist Meagan Chandler. The Saltanah Dancers’ Middle Eastern belly dancers and percussionist and dancer Jesús Muñoz will add even more depth and dimension to the dramatic performance. Tickets are $30, $25 for seniors and students; call 505-424-1601 or go to monetsmoon2019.brownpapertickets.com.
Random Acts
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.