Ray Sandoval gets way enthusiastic when he talks about the structural nature of Zozobra, and he hurries around the vast space that was once the Sports Authority store at Santa Fe Place, looking for his model of the “skeleton” to illustrate a point.
It’s a little less than a month before the figure burns in Fort Marcy Park. At the moment, Zozobra is in pieces — unfinished pieces.
Sandoval walks back with the 3-foot Zozobra model, which is essentially a few dozen wood pieces held together with wire and screw-eye joints, all of it dangling from a simple frame.
“This is Will Shuster’s model from the 1920s, but we’ve beefed it up,” he says, pointing to the extra wooden crosspieces. Since the giant puppet is going to be 30 percent bigger than the original this year — 50 feet tall versus 38 feet in the old days — the skeleton must be more robust structurally, for the safety of all.
Not far away, the intricate and strangely beautiful wire forms for Zozobra’s hands lean against a wall. A finger on the larger one, which is more than 7 feet tall, points in what is perhaps a nod to this year’s Decades Project theme of the 1970s — and John Travolta’s iconic stance in Saturday Night Fever.
Is everything made from scratch every year?
“Yes. And people ask us why we don’t build the frame out of aluminum, but there are things I really believe,” Sandoval says. “One is that he should be destroyed. If you’re trying to get rid of that year’s gloom, why would you [recycle] that to the next year?”
‘I did more and more’
Each year it takes Sandoval and a team of 12 volunteers (which include one man who only makes the hands) approximately 200 man-hours to build Old Man Gloom out of wood and chicken wire. That completed, as many as 300 kids stuff every hole in the wire with handfuls of shredded paper tied together like pompoms. Sandoval says that’s about 150 5-gallon trash bags, or 1,800 pounds, of paper.
“We have a stuff day and they can do the whole job, the 42-foot body, in five hours. It’s quite a sight. Everyone wears goggles and masks because there’s so much paper dust.”
Sandoval’s love affair with Zozobra started as a kid, even before he began stuffing the figure at 5 years old. But it wasn’t enough, and before long, he wanted to work on the all-important face. “But back then it was like seniority in the U.S. Senate, because everybody wanted to work on the face. Gus [Denninger] built the body and Harold [Gans] built the face, and Harold didn’t let anybody touch it.”
He noticed that Gans would take breaks and then come back and grab a certain tool. So, Sandoval started to grab the tool and hand it to him when he returned. “He’d say, ‘Don’t touch that tool,’ then after a while he’d ask me ‘Where’s that tool?’ Slowly I learned how to do the head, because once in a while he’d say, ‘Well, you fasten that, then,’ and I did more and more.”
He certainly did: Sandoval has been in charge of the Kiwanis Club event since 2013.
Making him move
The small model of Old Man Gloom has more structural support than it used to, but Sandoval says that the essentials are the same. “The belly box has always been the belly box.” That’s the lowest of the three boxlike constructions. The topmost is the big head.
“It is ingenious, the way he created this. The head is really a bunch of trapezoids that are put on a stick that creates a profile of a human face,” he says. “The entire thing is hung by an A-frame that serves as the neck. In terms of his movements, it’s all Shuster. His head pivots on a point that fits into the top of the A-frame. That’s what allows his head to move back and forth. The arms pivot on joints that [Shuster] created.” The mouth is moved by a rope and pulley.
But the eyes have always been a problem. Shuster used pizza pans that someone on the ground moved with elastic and rope. In Shuster’s vision, the eyes moved in different directions, which looked goofy, not frightening. Shuster meant Zozobra to be grotesque, but by the 1920s, the figure had become much more pedestrian — just bald and chubby.
“He writes in his diary that this really upset him because everyone started thinking that he was lovable,” Sandoval says. “By the end of the 1930s, Zozobra gets much more goblin-like and he gets slender. It goes back to the idea that he’s a specter and you want people to not like him.”
Still, there are those eyes. Sandoval has made the face for almost 17 years, and he’s still puzzled about the eyes. When Gans and Denninger took over from Shuster in the 1960s, they inserted a wire between the two eyes that could be manipulated from below. But because the head pivots so easily on the body, someone trying to move the eyes would just end up moving the whole head instead.
“We actually created what we call a syringe,” Sandoval says. “We have the eye panels, which are still pizza pans. And we use steel conduit pipe that sticks all the way back [into the head], and we use a remote-control motor to move the eyes back and forth.”
Making him burn
And then there’s the fire. It’s risky, even under the best of circumstances.
He was a kid then, but Sandoval still remembers the event’s original fire dancer, Jacques Cartier, who had a previous career as a ballet dancer in New York. Cartier created the character and performed it for 37 years. One of the former “gloomies” — the kids who move animatedly around the giant puppet, dressed in sheets — has said that Cartier had many burn marks on his arms. “He liked to light the powder tray, which was literally black powder in a dug trench,” Sandoval recalled. “He would go and put his torches to it, and as the black powder exploded, it would come back on him.”
There’s a real science to Zozobra’s burning, Sandoval continues. It was another subject for Shuster’s experimental mind. “One thing he found is, if you light him from the bottom of the dress, he’s gone in 60 seconds. How do you get the longest, most dramatic burn?”
Sandoval said that today the answer is to first light a flare inside a coffee can in Zozobra’s big mouth. As the mouth goes up and down, the flare transfers fire to the face. When the pompoms burn through to the wire, they fall and ignite the dress. “The problem is that there’s so many fireworks, and sometimes an ember will hit low and start fire. He has his own personality in how he wants to burn.”
There are actually three fireworks that Shuster required. One is in the mouth, and then there are fireworks that spray out like a crown — which makes him the King of Gloom. Then there are the so-called Niagara fireworks that the artist invented by stringing firework fountains upside-down.
Sandoval says he will never allow Zozobra’s fireworks to be triggered by computer. “We actually run a fuse through him, so that way you have a human being with a highway flare who lights him. I think a human being should light him.”
There are perks to overseeing Zozobra every year. “I build the face and I do all the fireworks,” he said. Plus, he added, he get the joy of lighting him up. ◀