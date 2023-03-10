Fighting for a better world

Top, Inez McCormack, Mu Sochua, Anabella De Leon; center, Farida Azizi, Hafsat Abiola, Marina Pisklakova-Parker; bottom, Mukhtar Mai

In the face of injustice, these women refused to be silenced. They decided to be part of the change and then they took whatever challenge the world brought them.

Seven tells the story of seven female activists who overcame incredible challenges to make a tangible impact upon their communities. They come from different countries and work or worked in different spheres, but the one thing they had in common was that they refused to be told where they should fit into society.

Fighting for a better world

Cast of Teatro Paraguas’ production of Seven. Front row, from left: Ann Roylance, Karima Tatum, Talia Pura, Lori Tapahonso, Deana Culp; back row: Elinor Williams, Karen Doyle, Jennifer Graves, Cody Hamilton 