Fighting for a better world

In the face of injustice, these women refused to be silenced. They decided to be part of the change and then they took whatever challenge the world brought them.
Seven tells the story of seven female activists who overcame incredible challenges to make a tangible impact upon their communities. They come from different countries and work or worked in different spheres, but the one thing they had in common was that they refused to be told where they should fit into society.
“Each woman is telling the pieces of their lives,” says Deana Culp, who directs Seven at Teatro Paraguas. “There’s the climatic part where they all realize they have a voice. And then there’s the resolution of what they’re working on or what they’re continuing to do.”
The play is being read to honor International Women’s Month and proceeds will be donated to the Esperanza Shelter.
Culp has helmed productions of the work — written by Anna Deavere Smith, Ruth Margraff, Gail Kriegel, Paula Cizmar, Susan Yankowitz, Carol K. Mack, and Catherine Filloux — in India and Ecuador and calls the play a “mixed monologue documentary.”
All the stories are true, and the monologues are drawn from interviews by the playwrights. But the women in Seven don’t tell their entire stories. They tell parts, and then another character picks up with their own story. Sometimes, the characters are in conversation with each other.
The seven activists featured — Hafsat Abiola, Farida Azizi, Anabella De Leon, Inez McCormack, Mukhtar Mai, Mu Sochua, and Marina Pisklakova-Parker — have each struggled to expand civil rights in their respective countries. Culp will be reading the part of De Leon, a Guatemalan politician who has fought for the rights of the poor and the indigenous, and she’s had the privilege of meeting her.
At that meeting, Culp and De Leon found themselves embracing within minutes.
“We started talking, and I told her I’ve been doing Seven in Ecuador. I’ve been doing your story,” Culp says. “We were crying and hugging, and it was a highlight for me to meet a woman I’ve been channeling. The last thing she said to me was, ‘I wish you could do it in Guatemala.’ I thought, ‘Yeah, but we’d need bodyguards.’ And it would put her in jeopardy, too.”
Perhaps because of the prominence of some of the playwrights and characters, Seven has been shown in dozens of countries, and it’s been given featured voices as diverse as Meryl Streep and NATO generals.
All of the characters are well known in their own countries, but they may be new to the international theatergoer. Pisklakova-Parker founded a hotline for victims of domestic violence in Russia, and Sochua was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for her work against sex trafficking in Cambodia.
Azizi fought against the marginalization of women in her native Afghanistan, and Abiola became an advocate for human rights following the murder of her parents in Nigeria. Mai was the victim of a gang rape in retribution for an alleged honor crime in Pakistan, and she founded an organization that defends women’s rights. McCormack, the lone character in the play who has died, was a labor leader in Northern Ireland during The Troubles, the sectarian struggle between Irish Republicans and Ulster Loyalists that lasted for decades.
Jennifer Graves says she’s honored to play the role of McCormack in the Teatro Paraguas production and that the play should be educational for any of the people in attendance who don’t know these stories.
“We’re hoping that it’s going to be something that is kind of an impassioned consciousness-raising about what’s still going on with women in the world,” Graves says. “As Americans, we can get a little isolated, a little insulated, and think, ‘We’re all equal now.’ But now you’re reading about different countries where they’re not. There’s a lot of work that these women in different countries are doing that’s highly dangerous. So it’s really kind of fascinating to watch what these women went through and to hear what these women went through.”
McCormack began as a social worker in the most poverty-stricken areas of Ulster, and she felt that was where she could do the most good.
She eventually unionized many of her brethren and waged a lifelong struggle for better working conditions; McCormack ultimately became the first female president of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.
She had to be tough to be in organized labor, Graves says, and more to the point, she absolutely didn’t have to be part of the struggle at all.
“She could have been safely on the other side, not engaged,” she says. “But she decided that she was going to go where she thought she could do the most good. There’s a wonderful quote of hers where she says that her passion was to see the glint in a woman’s eyes when she thought she was nobody and when she realized she was somebody. So I think that was the driving motivation for her through her whole life.”
Culp says that people take different things from the story. When she was in Ecuador, she wondered how the women there would take to stories of women in countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Cambodia. But she found they were invested and as keyed in as if the story had occurred in their own backyard.
What’s interesting is how the women portrayed in the play have been impacted by just telling their own stories, she says. Some of them have had to leave their homelands. They’ve moved abroad to places where they could get more financial support and also escape physical danger back home.
“The woman from Cambodia got a post in the government,” Culp says of Sochua. “Then the government thought she was being too much of a rabble rouser. She self-exiled to the United States to keep working, but they had this fake trial in Cambodia and if she goes back, she’ll get put in jail.”
The world, Culp says, is still very much the same as it was when Seven was written, but the characters are still out there fighting for change.
“These interviews were in 2006. And here we are in 2023 and a lot of the same problems are still going on,” she says. “They have been instrumental in bringing them to light, but it’s still a battle. And all of them — except for the late Inez McCormack — are still working on what they did. They’ve all been recognized for the work they’ve done, but the work is far from over.”