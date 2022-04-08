Fancy footwork: Entreflamenco's spring season is under way

Live flamenco — a summer tradition in Santa Fe — has started early. Entreflamenco, the dance company, performance space, and school run by a local husband and wife team, has begun a spring series, with weekly performances on Friday and Saturday nights until June 25. The summer show — with a cast of Spanish guest stars — begins shortly after that.
Antonio Granjero and Estefania Ramirez, the founders of Entreflamenco, are María Benítez people. Benítez, the internationally known former grande dame of Santa Fe flamenco who retired from the stage in 2007, was always scouting for dancers. Some of the itinerant dancers she recruited for her summer seasons in Santa Fe and to tour with her company around the world eventually settled here. Juan Siddi started a company in Santa Fe and spent a few years working under the auspices of Aspen Santa Fe Ballet. Granjero and Ramirez brought Entreflamenco to Santa Fe from San Antonio in 2011. After a season at the Lodge, they took a risky step, signing on the dotted line to become the only flamenco group in the City Different with a year-round, brick-and-mortar headquarters.
At the complex near the Plaza on Palace Avenue, Granjero and Ramirez work around the clock. The space serves as a bar/restaurant/tablo at night and a flamenco academy after school and on weekends. Entreflamenco, the nonprofit organization, also partners with schools and organizations like Spanish Market and El Rancho de las Golondrinas to offer performances and workshops to the public.
Whether you choose the dinner-and-a-show option or just come to watch the dancing, Granjero and Ramirez have designed a tightly choreographed 75 minutes that covers all the bases. Ramirez, Leslie Roybal, and Miquela Wiegel, in matching dresses, open the show with a nod to classical Spanish dance and a little help from Granjero. There is a solo for New York-based guest dancer Roybal and a musical interlude featuring the visiting Spanish guitarist/singer/musical director Juan Jose Alba (a finalist in Spain’s version of the TV singing competition The Voice) followed by solos for both the company founders.
Granjero and Ramirez both offer impressive resumes. Granjero, from Jerez de la Frontera, was a child prodigy, beginning a professional career at the age of 11. He performed in Barcelona and Madrid with a number of artists and companies. After he began traveling to Santa Fe to work with Benítez, he was singled out by the New York Times in a review of a Benítez company performance at the Joyce Theater, as “the Baryshnikov of Spanish Dance.”
Granjero will be taking a week off from the Santa Fe performances in order to guest star at the Joyce Theater in New York City April 5-10, appearing with Soledad Barrio and Noche Flamenca.
Ramirez, an American, made her professional debut at 17. She toured with Benítez starting in 1996. She and Granjero met on tour, married, and had a son, Alejandro, who is now a student at the New Mexico School for the Arts. Ramirez lived in Spain where she studied with some of the masters of flamenco and also worked as a movement theory specialist for the Spanish Ministry of Culture and Education, creating K-9 dance curriculum for public schools. She was recently recognized as a leading soloist at the Women in Dance International Dance Conference at Drexel University in Philadelphia.
During the pandemic Ramirez went online, creating a library of 72 instructional videos which have been viewed thousands of times. Through the non-profit multicultural performing arts organization “Musical Bridges Around the World,” Ramirez’s videos were used in public schools in New Mexico and Texas.
Alba, the visiting guitarist/singer, manages, in his professional life, to straddle the flamenco and pop worlds as facilely as he seems to sing from his Spanish soul while his fingers are flying on the guitar. For his Voice audition, he sang “La Lllorona,” a song from the Pixar film Coco recalling the legend, well-known in New Mexico, of the weeping ghost who wanders endlessly, looking for the children she drowned. He has worked as a musical director with the Spanish pop star Alejandro Sanz and is featured on a new single that Sanz released two weeks ago worldwide.
During the show, it is evident how invested the couple behind Entreflamenco are, from Ramirez’s greeting as audience members are seated to the olives served on the table, which are home brined, a Granjero family recipe. As a measure of economy, not only do the company leaders sit on stage when not performing, adding “palmas” (clapping) and percussion, Granjero also operates the sound and lighting from his spot, while literally never missing a beat. Ramirez said that her husband even learned how to sew in order to save money on the elaborate costuming used in flamenco, especially by women. “All costumes are designed and personally sewn by Antonio,” she said.
“During the pandemic,” Ramirez said, “we couldn’t even listen to flamenco music at home. Sure, we taught remotely, but there was a sensation of this never-ending limbo. There was no audience, no give and take. When you are a lifelong performer and that is taken away from you … it was horrible.”
Springtime, in addition to offering its gift of renewal in nature, is also seeing a strong return to live performance, thanks to vaccines and an ebb in caseloads of COVID-19. “I sense a level of gratitude from the audience,” Ramirez said. “Gratitude that we survived, that we still have our company, that we are back on stage. It’s hard to express the love and support that we have gotten from the community over the last two years.”
During her solo, a deeply felt soleá, she said, “I let myself go and indulge in the slowness within the dance. I can express the longing that I had to dance when I didn’t have it.”
Granjero, ever the showman, was clearly in his element at a recent performance. The section of virtuosic footwork in his solo was like a shout: “I’m back people. Watch this!” His dance used the form allegrías de cadíz, featuring guitar playing in a major key. “Allegrías are about happiness, joyfulness, and humor,” Ramirez said.
Both Granjero and his partner in music, Alba, hail from the region of Cadíz, the ocean-bordered region in the southwestern part of Spain. It is bordered by the Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Strait of Gibraltar. “The lyrics talk about salt water, sailors, and the love of this place,” Ramirez said.
Ramirez and Granjero will perform in 144 shows this year if everything goes as planned. The summer season, from July 1-September 4, will run Wednesday-Sundays and include another performer from Cadíz, a singer known as Momi de Cadíz, as well as singer Pedro Obregon of Madrid, guitarist Antonio Españadero of Barcelona, and dancer Angel Muñoz of Cordoba.
The visa process for performers is a lengthy and expensive process which completely shut down during the pandemic. One Spanish guitarist was stranded as the borders closed and lived with the Granjero family for more than six months. Apparently everyone ate very well; Granjero is known as a fabulous cook.
