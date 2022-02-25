Anastasia, also known as the Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna Romanova, was the youngest daughter of Tsar Nicholas II, the last sovereign of Imperial Russia, and his wife, Tsarina Alexandra Feodorovna. She was executed along with her family by Bolsheviks in a basement at the outset of the Russian Revolution in 1918.
Rumors began not long afterwards that Anastasia had somehow escaped. At least 10 imposters came forward, claiming to be the surviving Romanov. Her remains were not located and conclusive DNA testing not performed until 2007, some years after the fall of the Soviet Union.
In the meantime, the rumors of her survival fueled a movie in 1928 titled Clothes Make the Woman, a 1952 play, another movie in 1956 starring Ingrid Bergman and Yul Brenner, the 1997 animated version by former Disney animators Don Bluth and Gary Goldman, and, finally, the Tony-nominated 2017 Broadway musical with music and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty and a book by Terrence McNally. After a pandemic “vacation,” the touring company of Anastasia is coming to Popejoy Hall in Albuquerque for performances Friday,
March 4, through Sunday, March 6.
Sarah Hartmann, the director responsible for remounting the road show, remembers loving the animated musical when she was growing up. Fans of the movie call themselves “Fanastasias,” she said. “Those little girls, like me, are now in their 30s and 40s, and they are still in love with the film.”
The Broadway version of Anastasia has grown up a little, she said, just like the audience who loved the movie as children. The voice actors in the film included Meg Ryan in the title role, Hank Azaria, Christopher Lloyd, Bernadette Peters, Kirsten Dunst, and Angela Lansbury. When McNally took on the job of creating the book for the musical, he drew
material from the Bergman movie and incorporated it into a show based on the animated movie, according to Hartmann. “There’s a little more depth to the story now. It’s a different world now than in the 90s.”
The stage show borrowed five songs from the movie, which was nominated for two Academy Awards — Best Original Song (“Journey to the Past”) and Best Original Musical or Comedy Score — and added 24 new songs. The title character, first known as Anya, is an amnesiac walking across Russia with a vague idea that she needs to get to Paris. A general for the Bolsheviks, who as a boy witnessed the murder of her family, and a con artist become involved in getting Anastasia to Paris where her grandmother, the Dowager Empress , had moved before the revolution.
“The story is full of mystery, adventure, and romance,” Hartmann said. “It’s about a young woman searching for home, love, and family. It’s all about belonging.”
“This is a big, stylish musical,” Hartmann added. The first act takes place in Russia and the second in Paris. “It’s really epic in scope. There’s a sweeping score, a stunning ballet number, wonderful songs. Anya doesn’t know she’s a princess. She’s a woman searching for who she is. It’s about female empowerment.”
When the musical came out in 2017, Anastasia was outvoted in the Tony Awards Best Musical category by Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, (the winner), Groundhog Day, and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. Reviews described the old-fashioned qualities of the show.
A “sumptuous fairy tale of a musical,” wrote Variety.
“Nothing succeeds like excess,” wrote Broadway News. “Snow falls and stars twinkle and flowers bloom in the eventual spring so copiously it is as though we have detoured to Oz.”
“Anastasia may well tap into the dewy-eyed demographic that made Wicked such an indestructible favorite of female adolescents,” wrote Ben Brantley in The New York Times.
As Broadway reopened recently, the emergence of the Omicron variant caused new challenges to the adage “The show must go on.” Audiences stayed away, shows closed temporarily, and the backup performers known as “swings,” who are able to perform multiple roles in the shows they work in, have become extremely important. Recently, the much written about revival of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and Sutton Foster as the librarian who falls in love with him, faced an impossible challenge when both leading actors tested positive for the coronavirus. The production took a hiatus.
Hartmann and her associates had just begun casting the road tour when COVID first arrived, and everything ground to a halt. “All of us were on pause,” she said. “It was rough for performers, but also for audiences. Now that we’re back, it is unbelievable to feel the power and presence of live theater. People want to be in a room with each other.”
When auditions reopened for Anastasia in the summer, actors came out in droves, she said. “We have a group of the most talented, open-hearted performers.”
Although tour dates in Canada were rescheduled, the company managed to continue performing starting in October, hitting 40 cities with plans to announce another tour after that. “We just hit the 100th show on this tour,” Hartmann said.
Thanks to social media, the tour and its performers have a presence all over the country. “Fans are constantly reaching out to the performers,” she said. “There is something for children, those of us who remember the movie, and even grandparents. The show is selling really well.”
While she is not traveling with the company, Hartmann flies in to check up on the production from time to time. “You would think that by now I’d have a favorite song. But that keeps changing.”
