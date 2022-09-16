While we’ll see a lot of music coming to town this season, including simulcasts of first-rate opera performances, as well as pop, jazz, and classical music, dance is a little sparse.

Mark Morris Dance Group is the hot dance ticket for the winter (Performance Santa Fe, Feb. 7). Heading into spring, the Paul Taylor Dance Company performs (Lensic Presents and Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, April 5), with the New York-based troupe performing works from Taylor’s massive choreographic legacy plus a new piece from PTDC Resident Choreographer Lauren Lovette. Several less well known companies are coming through, including a multinational cast of 50 professional ballet dancers performing Swan Lake (Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions, Oct. 4) and the New York Theatre Ballet (Lensic Performing Arts Center, Nov. 11). Flamenco reigns at The Lodge at Santa Fe, El Flamenco Spanish Cabaret, and El Farol Restaurant.

Otherwise, it’s a trip to Albuquerque, where the huge seating capacity (and population advantage of a larger city) contributes to the ability of organizations to invite a smorgasbord of dance groups, including a cirque nouveau, Mariachi Christmas, the 50th Anniversary Tour of Pilobolus Dance Company, Irish Dance Frenzy (Rhythm of the Dance) and the ABT Studio Company, the group of young artists who visited Santa Fe last winter.

Popular in the Community