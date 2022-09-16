While we’ll see a lot of music coming to town this season, including simulcasts of first-rate opera performances, as well as pop, jazz, and classical music, dance is a little sparse.
Mark Morris Dance Group is the hot dance ticket for the winter (Performance Santa Fe, Feb. 7). Heading into spring, the Paul Taylor Dance Company performs (Lensic Presents and Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, April 5), with the New York-based troupe performing works from Taylor’s massive choreographic legacy plus a new piece from PTDC Resident Choreographer Lauren Lovette. Several less well known companies are coming through, including a multinational cast of 50 professional ballet dancers performing Swan Lake (Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions, Oct. 4) and the New York Theatre Ballet (Lensic Performing Arts Center, Nov. 11). Flamenco reigns at The Lodge at Santa Fe, El Flamenco Spanish Cabaret, and El Farol Restaurant.
Otherwise, it’s a trip to Albuquerque, where the huge seating capacity (and population advantage of a larger city) contributes to the ability of organizations to invite a smorgasbord of dance groups, including a cirque nouveau, Mariachi Christmas, the 50th Anniversary Tour of Pilobolus Dance Company, Irish Dance Frenzy (Rhythm of the Dance) and the ABT Studio Company, the group of young artists who visited Santa Fe last winter.
La Emi, with Vicente Griego and other artists. Local wunderkind Emmy Grimm (aka La Emi) has her own act and a seeming lock on the theater at The Lodge at Santa Fe. With movie-star looks and costuming to match, her summer show had a lighter, more friendly feel than some of the more traditional flamenco tablaos in town. For better or worse, smiles were more evident than the usual intense visages that come with “duende.” The same show will continue through the end of the year on a different schedule.
TAKE NOTE: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 22-Oct. 9; holiday season performances, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 26-31
Entreflamenco had to run a bare-bones, Mom-and-Pop flamenco show during the pandemic (Antonio Granjero and Estefania Ramirez both dance, run the school, and sometimes even serve food at their theater restaurant). Since things have opened up, however, they have been able once again to bring Spanish dancers and musicians over for short-term engagements. During the fall series, dancer Angel Muñoz, singer Trini de la Isla, and Juan Jose Alba, a guitarist/heartthrob and finalist from Spain’s version of The Voice, will join the show.
TAKE NOTE: Antonio Granjero + Entreflamenco, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, through Oct. 22; with holiday season performances Nov. 26-27, Dec. 2, 9 and 10, then nightly Dec. 16-31
The Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St., 505-988-1234, lensic.org
A highpoint of the fall/winter season is Paul Taylor Dance Company (April 5), which is presented in collaboration with Aspen Santa Fe Ballet. The company has been presenting modern dance all over the world since 1960, and despite the founder’s death in 2018, the company continues to tour with the work of the prolific and versatile choreographer and has begun to offer works by new dance makers.
TAKE NOTE: New York Theatre Ballet, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11, Lensic, $45-$75
Called a “small but mighty company” by The New York Times, New York Theatre Ballet is a chamber-sized group specializing in works by choreographers such as Richard Alston and Pam Tanowitz. Steven Melendez was appointed artistic director last year after Diana Byer, the founder of the group, stepped down after 44 years.
The National Institute of Flamenco is the Albuquerque-based organization that hosts the annual Flamenco Festival de Alburquerque, offers flamenco music and dance classes for all ages, a charter school program, and the degree-granting flamenco program at the University of New Mexico. Burgeoning professional dancers from the institute come up to show their stuff on a micro-stage in the front room at El Farol, the well known tapas restaurant on Canyon Road.
TAKE NOTE: 6:30 p.m. dinner, 8 p.m. performance Thursdays-Saturdays, through Sept. 30; Dec. 4, 19, 22, 23, and 26
Performance Santa Fe brings a wide variety of musicians, as well as dance companies to the Lensic stage. This coming season includes some heavy hitters, including the Mark Morris Dance Group (Feb. 7). Morris is known for his insistence on live music and for dance that hews to the music in an often note-by-note visualization. Also this season: Ragamala Dance Company’sSacred Earth (April 2).
TAKE NOTE:Pepperland,Liverpool, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, Lensic, 211 W. San Francisco St., from $40, 505-988-1234, lensic.org
Created in 2017 to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album, Pepperland is a departure for the group. Using an original score by regular Morris collaborator, composer Ethan Iverson, the dance includes arrangements of the title song, as well as “Penny Lane,” (which wasn’t on the original album but was meant to be) “When I’m 64,” “With a Little Help From My Friends,” and others. In addition, Iverson has created six new works inspired by the classic album to fold into the evening-length work. Interestingly, Iverson composed not for guitar, bass, and drums but for voice, theremin, harpsichord, trombone, and organ and other non-rock-and-roll instruments. ◀