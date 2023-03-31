Every step of the way

Alex Clayton and Eran Bugge dance Paul Taylor’s 1993 work A Field of Grass. Photo Ron Thiele.

Before Michael Novak became artistic director for the Paul Taylor Dance Company after Taylor died in 2018, he had performed 56 roles in 50 company dances, including 13 that the director created for him. “Being part of the creative process — working with [Taylor] in the studio, was life-changing. Here was a master of the craft who had honed his ability to transform and transmit his art for decades.”

As the young director of the 69-year-old company — which will dance into the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, April 5 — Novak is part dance historian and part artistic director, administrator, company alumnus, and visionary.

Before Paul Taylor’s death in 2018, current artistic director Michael Novak performed in 50 company dances. Photo Paul B. Goode 