Every step of the way

Before Michael Novak became artistic director for the Paul Taylor Dance Company after Taylor died in 2018, he had performed 56 roles in 50 company dances, including 13 that the director created for him. “Being part of the creative process — working with [Taylor] in the studio, was life-changing. Here was a master of the craft who had honed his ability to transform and transmit his art for decades.”
As the young director of the 69-year-old company — which will dance into the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, April 5 — Novak is part dance historian and part artistic director, administrator, company alumnus, and visionary.
Three other members of the company are helping him connect past and future. Rehearsal director Bettie de Jong joined the company in 1962 and has been the living repository of Taylor dance history for decades. She still tours with the company at age 90. Carolyn Adams joined the company in 1965 and danced with Taylor for 17 years. Her post-Taylor career as a dance educator included co-founding the Harlem Dance Studio, and serving as faculty emerita at Juilliard, a panelist for the National Endowment for the Arts, and director of the dance school at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival for several years. She now runs the Taylor school. Cathy McCann, another rehearsal director, joined the company in 1979 and has staged Taylor dances for the American Ballet Theatre, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, San Francisco Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet, and the Washington Ballet.
“Having a multigenerational presence in our building is essential,” Novak says. “The conversations we all have together are amazing.”
Sometimes, the company will sit down and watch past videos of particular Taylor dances from various years. “Betty, Carolyn, and Cathy will talk about why things changed. The dancers hear what was happening in the world and with Paul. They were in the room,” he says. “Each generation has a different challenge to overcome and innovate from. In the ’60s, there was the Civil Rights Movement. In the ’80s came AIDS. In the 2000s, we were watching the decline of Paul and trying to imagine a world without our founder.”
Taylor started the company in 1954 and by then had already worked with many 20th-century dance icons, including Martha Graham, Merce Cunningham, George Balanchine, and Antony Tudor. “Paul is part of the dance family tree, which believed in using the body as an expression of the self. His own unique branch grew because, for one thing, he was tall and athletic, built like Michael Phelps [the Olympic swimmer],” Novak says. “No one had ever seen someone as large as him move as fast as he did. The other aspect he brought to dance was a range of emotional expression. Comedy, in modern dance, for example, was rare. His art can be placed on a continuum where comedy meets tragedy, joy meets terror.”
Taylor’s dances, however disparate they were in theme, are instantly recognizable.
“Open arms curve and stretch over weighty, driving steps. The spine is supple and twisting, and there’s much more interest in flow and action than in gesture and declamation. Watch the Taylor dancers, and you almost feel the air not as space but as a denser, more resistant medium through which they dip, cut, arc, and plunge,” Sanjoy Roy observed in The Guardian in 2018.
Novak divided the vast Taylor repertory into three styles of dances: A blanket that comforts, warms, and consoles; a window on a world that is fantastical, mysterious, and unimaginable; and a mirror to society with its darkness in evidence as well as light.
Some of the most popular pieces were set to classical music and offer pleasing patterns danced by wholesome-looking dancers. Taylor’s Esplanade (1975) is considered his masterpiece. “Set to the music of Bach, it explored pedestrian movement (walking, running, standing, skidding, falling) and encompassed both dark and bright emotions in a miraculous flow,” wrote Alastair Macaulay in his 2018 Taylor obituary for The New York Times.
“I was attracted to the emotional quality of [Taylor’s] dances,” says Novak. “The culture of the company encouraged a vulnerability and honesty that allows you to step into an emotional space that is authentic and not melodramatic.”
Other dances explored current events, history, and the darker side of human behavior. Orbs (1966) was about life on other planets; Big Bertha (1970) featured incest, rape, and murder; Scudorama (1963), created during the Cuban Missile Crisis, was about clouds and menace; Private Domain (1969) was called “a voyeuristic glimpse into clinical eroticism” in The New York Times. More recently, Last Look (1985) was called “a frightening vision of urban apocalypse” by Time Magazine, while Promethean Fire (2002) was inspired by the events of September 11.
As Novak began pondering how to take the company into the future, there were many questions to ask.
“Every decade in dance has its own artistic evolution. When our industry was devastated by AIDS, we lost a generation of teachers, creators, and managers. In art since then, there has been a reckoning: trying to find one’s sense of self. Financially, artists are forced to work in smaller groups. There is an interest in new music and a continuation of an exploration into soundscapes, projections, and the digital world, which began in the ’70s with Merce Cunningham and Lucinda Childs,” he says. “Then we have to ask, ‘What is human identity in the future?’ With TikTok, Disney Plus, and Netflix, it’s all about instant access, instant gratification. What does a full evening work even look like? What is live performance? What is the function of an artist right now?”
To answer these questions, Novak has begun commissioning new choreography to include in the company’s repertory. “We want to build a rep that speaks to our time,” he says.
In Santa Fe, the company will present a new piece by Lauren Lovette, recently appointed as the company’s resident choreographer. She undoubtedly drew from her experience as a New York City principal ballerina (2015-2021), but according to Novak, immediately began taking classes at the Taylor school to understand their use of the body.
“Solitaire is a work for 13 to music by Ernest Bloch and features an amazing solo for Alex Clayton. It really starts a conversation. This is the Taylor company but a new iteration. This dance is familiar but not. It is boundary-pushing in new ways,” The New York Times reviewer Gia Kourlas wrote. “Lovette’s musicality taps into a feeling, an idea that seems autobiographical: that a loner can find hope when dance is the balm.”
Also on the program in Santa Fe are works offering Taylor’s humor and musicality. A Field of Grass (1993) is a spoof on the love-in world of the 1960s, featuring songs by Harry Nilsson. Brandenburgs (1988) features a spliced-together version of Bach’s “Brandenburg Concertos” nos. 3 and 6. “It’s one thing to hear Bach, but it’s another to see it,” Novak says. “This was my favorite dance to perform. There’s an astounding amount of virtuosity and beauty. It’s an audience favorite.”
If Novak’s goal for the future is to include choreographic voices that may not have yet been heard, the continuum will, in the end, live through the bodies of a new generation of dancers. “These dancers,” wrote Kourlas, “move with the same gusto and grit as those who came before. But they are also more natural, more committed to executing choreography with a straightforward sense of purpose.”
As Taylor noted himself in his autobiography, Private Domain: “Dancers, good ones, know how to make the most of their short shining times.”