Acting students from New Mexico School for the Arts take on emotionally mature subject matter in A Piece of My Heart, a play by Shirley Lauro about American women who served as nurses or entertainers during the Vietnam War. The action begins in-country and then follows the characters home to the United States, where they experience the physical and psychological repercussions of war. Directed by Joey Chavez, A Piece of My Heart opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Warehouse 21 (1614 Paseo de Peralta). Additional performances are 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students and seniors; store.nmschoolforthearts.org.
