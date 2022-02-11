Edith Piaf: 'The last great chanteuse'

If springtime in Paris isn’t in the cards this year, you can take a little trip to the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Jan. 25, when Piaf! The Show may temporarily satisfy that “je ne sais quoi.”
If you saw the 2007 biopic about the great French chanteuse Édith Piaf, La Vie en Rose starring Marion Cotillard, you’re set for Piaf! The Show, which is in a biography-free concert format. The French actor/singer Nathalie Lhermitte as Piaf presents a chronological selection of her songs accompanied by accordion, piano, double bass, and drums. In French. That’s it. For those who know nothing of The Little Sparrow — and don’t speak French — a multimedia backdrop including videos of the singer performing, atmospheric Parisian scenes, and previously unreleased photographs from Piaf’s life will offer some narrative. Really, though, the songs speak for themselves.
Raised in a brothel and unlucky in love, Piaf was a street-smart survivor. She thrived in occupied Paris during World War II, appearing at nightclubs reserved for German officers and French collaborators and living in a luxury apartment near the Gestapo headquarters. Afterward, she walked away a hero, not a traitor, thanks to a reported side-job with the Resistance.
Her fame grew after the war, when she toured the United States, appearing on the The Ed Sullivan Show eight times and at Carnegie Hall in 1956 and 1957. Recordings of these performances are still in demand. Piaf died at 47.
“When GI’s who had served in France during the War came back to the U.S., they all knew the music of Édith Piaf,” says Gil Marsalla, the producer and director of Piaf! The Show. “To them, the music represented something French, something romantic.”
It still does. “La Vie en Rose,” “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien,” “Milord.” The sound of the accordion, the sad songs, the gutsy, heart-on-a-string voice — that was the music of Piaf that represents France to people all over the world, whether they know who she is or not.
Piaf’s music is part of the French patrimony, Marsalla says. “It has specific colors. It’s singular music. People love it. We need to preserve it for the world.”
Piaf! The Show — at least before the performance dead zone of the last two years — has done its best to spread the word about the great French singer. The show has sold more than a million tickets and played in 50 countries.
The show features 20-25 Piaf songs in two 45-minute sets. Included, Marsalla says, is “some forgotten music from the beginning of her career. Then, in the second act, the songs trace a career that exploded internationally.”
Lhermitte was introduced to Piaf’s music as a child. “It shook my life,” she says.
“Piaf was the last great chanteuse,” says Lhermitte, on a Zoom call from Paris. “After that was the ‘60s and rock music. Having a career as a singer became more difficult.”
Lhermitte began her music career in a rock band her father led, Les Sunshines. She had a few pop hits in France during the ‘80s, was on a couple of TV shows, did voice-overs for cartoons, and eventually found her way to musical theater. In addition to playing Piaf in several different French productions, she was Fiona in Shrek, Oliver Twist in the musical of the same name, and Guinevere in the musical, Merlin.
“Piaf changed my life,” she says. “She was so strong. When I was first asked to portray her, I thought her little black dress was too big for me. I didn’t understand her big emotions. But when my father was dying, Piaf helped me take my tears and channel them into the songs, like she did.”
No, absolutely nothing
No, I regret nothing
It’s paid, swept away, forgotten
I don’t care about the past
With my memories I set a fire
My troubles, my pleasures
I no longer need them
(From “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien”)
“She was in love with love,” Lhermitte says. “She died so young. She didn’t care about tomorrow. She lived to love.”
Acting is key to her Piaf! The Show performance. “There are so many feelings in this music. Each song is like a piece of her life. When I first started learning the songs, I tried to sound like her. Eventually I found the music within the music. I learned what was true about each song to me. Now I sound like me.”
“La Vie en Rose,” possibly the most well-known Piaf song, has been recorded in the United States by artists such as Dean Martin, Louis Armstrong, Grace Jones, Bette Midler, Donna Summer, and Lady Gaga (in French) and was inducted in 1998 into the Grammy Hall of Fame. (And the acclaimed film by the same name earned Cotillard the Oscar for Best Actress, making her the first French actor to win an Academy Award.)
“All these songs are relevant today,” says Lhermitte. “It’s the emotions. The truth never dies.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.