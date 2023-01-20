Dancing for a better world: Compagnie Hervé Koubi

Hervé Koubi, whose eponymous dance company will perform at the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Jan. 24, is a descendant of French Algerian refugees. France invaded Algeria in 1830. The country became a French military colony and remained so until 1962. Although waves of immigration occurred from the 1920’s until today, all male Algerians were given French citizenship in 1948 when the country was desperate for cheap laborers to help rebuild the country after World War II. Women and children were allowed to join their husbands and fathers legally a few years later. During and after the Algerian Revolution from 1954 to 1962, almost a million Algerians fled to France.
They were not welcomed with open arms. Algerians comprise the largest underclass in France with a tradition of discrimination, including forced settlement in public housing, separate from that of French nationals. For many reasons, Koubi’s parents decided to hide their Jewish Algerian origins from their own children.
Koubi grew up in Cannes and attended a dance academy founded by Rosella Hightower, a Native American ballerina from Oklahoma who had performed to great acclaim in several European companies. “Hervé’s parents wanted to raise their children to be French,” says Guillaume Gabriel, co-founder of the company. “They basically erased the past.” Koubi didn’t find out about his real identity — his parents were Jewish Algerian — until 2009, when his father finally told him. By that time he had transitioned from performing to running a contemporary dance company. His early works explored the connection between traditional French folk music and dancing and popular entertainment. After the revelation about his roots, however, everything changed.
The original idea, Gabriel says, was for Koubi to travel to Algeria with his parents. The more he thought about it, however, the more he wanted to connect with dance in his newly found country of origin. He wanted to meet Algerian dancers. Perhaps there could be an artistic collaboration. He discovered there were no dance schools in Algeria, no organized dance education in universities. There was the National Ballet of Algeria, which performed polemic works choreographed by Russians in the 1960s. When he learned that one of his previous dancers had worked on a project in Algeria, he came back with six contacts. He sent word that he wanted to audition dancers for a possible project. Of the 250 dancers who showed-up, one was female.
“In Algeria, there were no indoor facilities,” Gabriel says, “and it was too hot in the desert sun to work outdoors during the daytime.” Almost all the dancing was hip-hop, break-dancing, capoeira, and other popular forms borrowed from the internet. The dance scene took place outdoors, at night, and women were not allowed. Koubi ended-up hiring 13 male dancers, and the new Compagnie Hervé Koubi was born.
“Classical ballet began with steps borrowed from the popular dances of the 15th century,” Gabriel says. “If we work on the ballet of the 21st century, it makes sense that it would include street dance. Rosella Hightower trained us to be open to any possibilities.”
When Koubi met the Algerians, he said, “I’ve found my lost brothers.” While working with French dancers, who were supported by the state, there was always reluctance to try something new, a sense that everything had to be a negotiation. With his new company members, “Hervé found a group with tremendous positive energy. With them, everything seemed possible.”
What the Day Owes to the Night (2013) was the first evening-length work he created with his new all-male group. Combining the strengths of the Algerian dancers, Koubi incorporated street dance into a work that was inspired by Orientalism, the fad in the 19th century in which Europeans were obsessed with everything Eastern. This included using Arabic design, mosaics, and calligraphy but combining that with the physicality of the male dancers and their desire to “explode” into acrobatic leaps and spins. It was about brotherhood, Gabriel says.
“Bare-chested and dressed in loose white culottes, the 13 men of Compagnie Hervé Koubi move throughout What the Day Owes to the Night in ways that suggest the slowly shifting contours of sand dunes or the sudden spins of desert whirlwinds. The juxtaposition of contrasting speeds and shapes is mesmerizing,” wrote Alastair McCauley in a 2018 New York Times review.
“Americans are open-minded,” Gabriel says. The company had a harder time gaining acceptance in France with its century-old antipathy to all things Algerian. After a trip to the Association of Performing Arts Professionals conference in New York, which is basically an audition in front of presenters from across the country, Koubi’s group began what is now a successful touring career.
Les nuits barbares (Barbarian Nights), a 2015 piece being presented in Santa Fe, uses music of Wagner, Mozart, and Fauré and is a “tribute to former civilizations,” Gabriel says. “The Romans thought the Greeks were barbarians. The piece is a tribute to all civilizations.” Dancers begin the evening wearing jeweled masks and long dresses which make them look almost alien, he says. “There are so many layers of unknown in every culture. But underneath, we’re all the same. The dance is a dance of reconciliation.”
A new piece in the works is Sol Invictus. Koubi has hired male and female dancers from Brazil, the United States, Italy, France, Switzerland, Russia, Morocco, and Algeria. Sol Invictus was the name of a cult that worshiped the God of Sun; Roman emperor Aurelian established it as an official religion on Dec. 25, AD 274. The December founding date appears to relate to the Christian holiday. “There was a ritual in the dead of winter where followers would dance, hoping for light, for better times, for a new life,” Gabriel says. “Now, we dance hoping for a better world.”