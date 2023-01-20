Dancing for a better world: Compagnie Hervé Koubi

Les nuits barbares (Barbarian Nights), photo Didier Philispart

Hervé Koubi, whose eponymous dance company will perform at the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Jan. 24, is a descendant of French Algerian refugees. France invaded Algeria in 1830. The country became a French military colony and remained so until 1962. Although waves of immigration occurred from the 1920’s until today, all male Algerians were given French citizenship in 1948 when the country was desperate for cheap laborers to help rebuild the country after World War II. Women and children were allowed to join their husbands and fathers legally a few years later. During and after the Algerian Revolution from 1954 to 1962, almost a million Algerians fled to France.

They were not welcomed with open arms. Algerians comprise the largest underclass in France with a tradition of discrimination, including forced settlement in public housing, separate from that of French nationals. For many reasons, Koubi’s parents decided to hide their Jewish Algerian origins from their own children.

Les nuits barbares (Barbarian Nights), photo Frédéric De Faverney

