The Schoen Movement Company has found a way to perform for audiences without making viewers choose between high art and kicking back with a beer. The New York City-based modern dance group brings dance to the masses in nontraditional venues rather than restricting it to a proscenium stage — a practice that is in keeping with founder Emily Schoen’s mission to keep dance relevant and make it adaptable while uniting people from a variety of backgrounds and demographics. Performance Santa Fe hosts The Schoen Movement Company at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Second Street Brewery-Rufina Taproom (2920 Rufina St., 505-954-1068). Tickets are $35; performancesantafe.org
Random Acts