The Currents New Media festival began only 13 years ago. In the technology world, that might as well be a century.

The first cryptocurrency exchange was established in 2010, the festival’s first year. The iPhone — considered the first fully realized smartphone — was only three years old at the time. The same goes for Twitter.

Currents affairs

Monica Bolles, 190808 Venus Earth Orbits; courtesy Monica Bolles
The devices Monica Bolles used in creating Orbits (2019). Courtesy Monica Bolles