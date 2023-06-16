Currents affairs

The Currents New Media festival began only 13 years ago. In the technology world, that might as well be a century.
The first cryptocurrency exchange was established in 2010, the festival’s first year. The iPhone — considered the first fully realized smartphone — was only three years old at the time. The same goes for Twitter.
Mariannah Amster is the creative director of Parallel Studios — the nonprofit that puts on the festival — and Frank Ragano is the executive director. Together they curate Currents, and they are all too familiar with the breakneck speed of change; keeping up with the latest offerings is one of their key challenges as they come up with programming each year. This year, for the first time, the festival will feature art created with the assistance of artificial intelligence.
“Oh, you know, when we started, it was mostly video,” Amster says. “And then almost every year, we would add another category. So the festival has grown and expanded through whatever new modality is coming along.”
Currents is billed as an art and technology festival, and many of its offerings merge the two. Examples include sculptures featuring robotics, electronic music shows, multimedia performances, and virtual reality environments. The name Currents is meant to convey both immediacy — meaning “happening now” — and electricity.
Seventy artists are set to be featured in Currents. Some of the multimedia performances are ornate; Ragano explains a pair from the festival’s opening night:
“Monica Boles does a show called Orbits. She wears these wrist bracelets that are tracked, and she’s creating sound, and then she sings and there’s a video behind her, and it’s very unusual. And then there’s Kelechi Agwuncha and this other woman from L.A., Eva Gonzalez-Ruskiewicz, who are doing a mix of live video and live audio.”
Last year, Santa Fe’s Sandbox Music had a presence at Currents. Sandbox since has started a monthly experimental music series as well as its own yearly festival, which is being held at roughly the same time as Currents (see “Take Note,” June 9, Pasatiempo). The two entities remain friendly; in fact, the Wednesday, June 21, Sandbox Music offering at Jean Cocteau Cinema is billed as a Currents event, making it part of both festivals.
While most Currents festival offerings are at the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds, some are at the pair’s Currents 826 gallery on Canyon Road and others at form & concept on Guadalupe Street.
Ecological Soup: Interspecies Encounters is at the Currents gallery, featuring work by Jiabao Li. It includes a video installation in the floor that creates the illusion of looking down into the ocean. In the video, a seemingly playful squid darts about, providing sounds from the sea in a city many hundreds of miles from one.
Amster and Ragano estimate that more than 9,000 people attended the Currents festival in 2019; it was held online the following year. While they feel good about their outreach, they’d like to see word grow locally.
“We were talking to a friend of ours who travels a lot,” Amster says. “He said that when he asked people in Santa Fe if they know about Currents, it’s a mixed response. But if he talks to artists overseas, they all know.”
There’s evidence that could be changing. About half of the artists featured this year are from New Mexico, Amster says — a marked increase from previous years, when that number could be as low as 20 percent. “I think a lot of people must have moved here during the pandemic,” Ragano says. “As Meow [Wolf] has grown, more young people have moved here to work.”
The pair acknowledge that the fairgrounds might seem an odd venue, given its traditional low-tech, bovine-showcasing role. But the location offers plenty of space — as well as plenty of light, which doesn’t work well for the senses-stimulating festival. One of the biggest installation challenges is covering the 12 skylights in the 27-foot-high ceilings.
“The show ring where the 4-H kids walk their animals around has a dirt floor, but it’s covered so it can be changed into a performance stage with 4,000-watt speakers, a big subwoofer, and rear projections,” Ragano says.
There’s a reason “art” comes before “technology” in the festival’s unofficial name.
“For us, the number one thing is the art; the technology is secondary,” Ragano says. “We’re not a gadget show. So it’s about how artists are using technology to express themselves and express their imagination.”