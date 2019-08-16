Expect the unexpected when you come to It’s the Jam, a public improv performance at Warehouse 21 (1614 Paseo de Peralta). The performance is the culmination of three open jam workshops led by advanced students and instructors at Santa Fe Improv earlier this summer. At the performance, members of the public join trained improv teams onstage for an evening of unscripted fun. No prior experience is necessary. See the 17 and older event at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17. Tickets are $15 at the door and can be purchased in advance at itsthejam.bpt.me. Call Santa Fe Improv at Warehouse 21 at 505-988-1579 or visit santafeschoolofimprov.com for more information.
Random Acts