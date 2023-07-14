Character assassination

John Alejandro Jeffords as Monty Navarro and Cara Juan as Sibella Hallward during a recent sing-through for the Santa Fe Playhouse production of A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder. Photo Gracie Meier

At a recent rehearsal for A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, a red-faced David Stallings boorishly shouts at characters unfortunate enough to be within insulting distance, his eyes flickering with madcap aggression.

A fair-minded observer might admit, “I wouldn’t mind seeing that character get killed off.” That wish comes true soon enough when Stallings’ bile-spewing character Lord Adalbert D’Ysquith is poisoned.

Music director Stephen Anthony Elkins during a recent sing-through for the Santa Fe Playhouse production of A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder. Photo Gracie Meier

