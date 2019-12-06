Funk music is everywhere and nowhere these days. Lizzo, Bruno Mars, Janelle Monáe, Coachella-era Beyoncé, and Nile Rodgers-period Daft Punk have all made records that drip with the dank basslines and synth stabs of classic funk. Yet this music gets labeled hip-hop, R&B, EDM, or rhythmic pop. Anything but funk.
For brothers Mark and Matt Hill of the “future funk” band The Floozies, funk is a musical way of life. A two-man band powered by a drum set, a guitar, and an array of talkboxes and effects pedals, The Floozies are known for an electro-funk sound, and their raucous live shows are a natural fit for the music-festival circuit they seem to permanently circle.
“Funk has always been our life since we were kids. We grew up listening to funk with our parents all the time. Our mom used to jam P-Funk [George Clinton projects Parliament and Funkadelic]; Earth, Wind and Fire; Kool & the Gang; and The Brothers Johnson while she crushed being a mom, so we were always around it,” says Mark Hill.
The band plays Friday, Dec. 6, at Meow Wolf.
After years of informally DJing and playing together at house parties, the brothers formed The Floozies in 2008 in their hometown of Lawrence, Kansas — an eclectic college town known for nurturing multiple generations of jazz artists.
“We’ve been playing music together for a long time,” Hill says. “To be honest, I wouldn’t want to be in a band this long and that took so much dedication with anyone else. Musically, we connect more than anyone I’ve played with.”
The brothers, who have been playing concerts and parties since their teens, come close to boasting that their live spectacles are superior to their studio concoctions.
“Most people who just listen to studio stuff don’t even know about the monster talkbox shredding that my brother does. Or the improvising loops that we worked on for years on tour with a little loop pedal because we couldn’t afford a computer,” Hill says.
Which isn’t to say the brothers don’t clock studio time. In just under a decade, they have released 10 albums. Their most recent studio effort was 2017’s Funk Jesus. In October, they released a live recording: Live at the Tabernacle, performed at the famed, intimate Atlanta concert venue.
Musically, their songs are multigenerational bear hugs, embracing the pioneering ’70s work of Sly Stone, Bootsy Collins, and Ohio Players as much as the lesser-known second wave of ’90s funk bands such as Orgone and Lettuce. The pair also thread sonic jokes into their tracks, such as aggressively warbled talkbox effects whose indulgence might even make aficionados of the device like Peter Frampton or T-Pain blush.
“Matt spends a lot of time making sounds, but sometimes the sounds just need to be a simple synth horn that is near goofy. Just our style, I guess,” Hill adds.
At youth music festivals, heavy with the “turnt-up” (energized) sound of EDM, hip-hop, and indie rock, their funk grooves are both an outlier and a throwback.
“Everyone always looks like they’re having a great time,” Hill says. “I think we cover a lot of ground musically, so there’s something for most people in our live show.”
While their indoor, wintertime Santa Fe show may not be as epic as a festival show, the DIY psychedelia of Meow Wolf will be welcome environs for their style of playing. Their live show is like a party, Hill says. “We have live drums, guitar, talkbox, bass. We use the computer for tracks that we come in and out of, as well as improvised songs and transitions using the looping function.”
Newcomers to The Floozies should look up the video for “Love, Sex, and Fancy Things,” which gives a sample of their sound, stage setup, and throwback visual effects all in one three-minute clip. The track is pure, heavy funk played with a light, almost comedic stroke.
“We’re just a couple of goofballs making the funkiest music we can. Some of the stuff is powerful and some of the stuff is light. I’ve always said you gotta give me dancing or goosebumps and tears, and the best songs can give you both, you dig?” ◀
details
▼ The Floozies with opening act Mystic Grizzly
▼ 9 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; 21-and-over show
▼ Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle
▼ Tickets are $21 to $25; 505-395-6369, santafe.meowwolf.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.