Dwight Rhoden choreographed the very first premiere commissioned by the newly formed Aspen Santa Fe Ballet in 1996. It was called Ear Candy.
“I remember it was a sensual ballet,” he said. “It was about the dancers themselves. I look at who is in front of me and create dance that works with their strengths. We had a wonderful time.”
Rhoden founded Complexions Contemporary Ballet in 1994 with his partner and fellow former Alvin Ailey dancer, Desmond Richardson. They were already friends with Jean-Philippe Malaty and Tom Mossbrucker, formerly of the Joffrey Ballet, who were in the process of starting their own dance company in Aspen. “It was an exciting time in dance,” Rhoden said. “We were both starting something new. We were all in an excited, elevated, vibrant place. Plus, it was early in my choreographic career, and they gave me a chance to make a ballet.”
“Dwight was a good luck charm for us,” Malaty said. “Hopefully he can be a good luck charm again.”
After nearly 25 years, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet the performing company officially disbanded in 2021. As Aspen Santa Fe Ballet the school and organization emerges from the pandemic, Mossbrucker, Malaty, and their board are cautiously taking a step back into theaters by presenting other companies. Complexions, at the Lensic on Monday, March 14, will be the first.
Since founding Complexions, Rhoden has made a name for himself as a choreographer, creating more than 80 ballets for his own company and creating dances for groups like San Francisco Ballet, Dance Theater of Harlem, New York City Ballet/Diamond Project, and Philadanco.
Richardson, whom the New York Times once called, “One of the great dancers of his time,” spent seven years as a principal dancer with Alvin Ailey, worked for William Forsythe at Frankfurt Ballet, was the first Black male principal dancer with American Ballet Theater, and received a 1999 Tony nomination for his role in Fosse on Broadway.
The company’s website stresses the philosophy that “dance should be about removing boundaries, not reinforcing them” and “creating an open, continually evolving form of dance that reflects the movement of our world—and all its constituent cultures — as an interrelated whole.”
“Complexions was presenting diversity 30 years ago, before diversity was a thing,” Malaty said.
“To us, diversity means hybrid modes, whether it’s music, dance, race, gender, body types, backgrounds,” Rhoden added. “Our goal is for any person in the audience to be able to see themself represented on stage. The beauty of Ailey and the spirit of what he did for dance is in our bodies, but that’s not how I dance.”
In Santa Fe, Complexions will be bringing a cast of 18 dancers and presenting STARDUST: From Bach to David Bowie.
“The first act is Bach, and the second act is Bowie,” Rhoden said. “The Bach piece was created for the company’s 25th anniversary. Bach is one of my favorite composers. The ballet is very physical and dynamic. It’s got lots of groups, pas de deux, pas de trois ... it’s a big, bright, open piece.”
“I didn’t know Bowie before he passed [of liver cancer in 2016], but at the time he died, we were already negotiating to get the rights to his music. He was so edgy and interesting,” he said. “In four decades, he wrote songs in every genre, rock, punk, R&B. I love that. His music spoke to me, always.”
“The David Bowie section is almost like a Broadway show — it’s a big piece, very theatrical,” Rhoden said. “We had to make it tour-ready, so the scenic elements were all done with lighting. It’s a colorful, vibrant piece. It begins with the song “Lazarus” from his last album, but all the hits are in there: “Changes,” “Space Oddity,” “1984,” “Heroes.”
The ballet debuted in 2016, and Rhoden said it is the most requested thing they do. “Presenters want it on every program. It’s like our ‘Revelations’ [the perennial Alvin Ailey curtain-closer set to African American spirituals].”
Meanwhile, Mossbrucker and Malaty are hanging tight, staying in touch with the Joyce Theater in New York and Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, major dance organizations who are seeing what’s out there in terms of dance worldwide while experimenting, thanks to hopeful Omicron numbers, with live, indoor theater again.
“We’re totally out of our comfort zone,” said Malaty. “There is no plan yet. We’ve learned not to plan.”
After groups like Complexions had to cancel performances in the fall due to dancers testing positive, they saw a window opening as the Omicron wave began to peak.
“People are scrambling,” he said. “Never in 25 years would I have believed I would be announcing a show in Aspen and Santa Fe with only five weeks to sell tickets. Fortunately, Complexions has been to Aspen several times before, and we are almost sold out there. Even in Santa Fe, I was shocked that we sold 200 tickets the same day we announced the show.”
Aspen Santa Fe Ballet is going back to its roots. Bebe Schweppe, a Joffrey Ballet student who had settled in Aspen, started a dance school there in 1991 and later recruited Mossbrucker and Malaty to move to Colorado to start the performing company. The Santa Fe expansion occurred in 2000. With several locations in New Mexico and Colorado along with a folkloric program in the public schools in both areas, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet serves over 500 children a week. Classes were held remotely, and later live, throughout the pandemic. “We feel proud that we were able to provide normalcy and community to so many students.”
In this full-circle moment, Mossbrucker and Malaty, now based in Santa Fe, have both stepped back into the classroom as regular ballet teachers. “It gives us a lot of nourishment to be with kids, to see the next generation and how much they still want to dance.”
The rite of passage for every ballet student in Santa Fe and Aspen has always been the chance to dance in The Nutcracker on-stage with the adult dancers of the company. “We own the production, the set, the costumes; it’s still ours,” Malaty said. “We would have to hire 22 guest performers this year, but it’s feasible. Santa Fe needs a holiday tradition.”
Although Malaty, the master planner, said he no longer felt comfortable making plans, he did say that in order to pull off a Nutcracker next December, they would need to begin planning by June or July. “I’m going to give it a strong ‘probably,’” he said.
details
Aspen Santa Fe Ballet presents Complexions Contemporary Ballet
7:30 p.m. Monday, March 14
Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St.
$54-$94, tickets.lensic.org, 505-988-1234
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.