Whether performing live or recording, Gregory Alan Isakov’s voice coos like a moody lullaby against subdued, atmospheric instrumentation. In his fourth studio album, Evening Machines, the indie-folk artist and full-time farmer spins stories of broken hearts and the Colorado wilderness where he lives. Isakov appears in Albuquerque at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at El Rey Theater, 620 Central Ave. NW. Los Angeles singer-songwriter Patrick Park, also known for his soothing folk sound, will open the night. One dollar from each ticket sold will support Project Worthmore, a nonprofit that provides opportunities for refugees. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 day of show; 505-886-1251, ampconcerts.org.
