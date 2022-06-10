At the crossroads of the flamenco universe

For the 35th summer, the biggest flamenco event outside Spain takes place every year at the Festival Flamenco Alburquerque. After an online version watched by over 20,000 viewers in 2020 and a smaller version of the event last summer featuring only artists based in the United States (after visas for Spanish artists became impossible to obtain), this year’s festival, with a little luck, will return to its full scale.
More than 75 world-class flamenco dancers, singers, and musicians from Spain and the United States are scheduled to appear in 20-plus performances at a variety of venues in Albuquerque, including the National Hispanic Cultural Center and both the Rodey and smaller X theaters at the University of New Mexico. In addition, a series of late night tablaos — intimate performances in a traditional bar setting — will be held at 11 p.m., after the main stage performances end, at the Hotel Albuquerque.
Festival artists will teach more than 40 workshops to dancers and musicians of all ages and levels, and the festival will offer free family-friendly outreach performances at locations throughout the city.
Of course, there is still the matter of COVID-19 — and visas.
The uncertainty of the visa application process again this year has been a nail-biting experience for festival founder Eva Encinias; her daughter, Marisol, the festival’s executive director; and her son, Joaquin, who is artistic director. “It’s a four to five month process,” Marisol said. In addition to reams of paperwork, it costs about $1,200 per artist and requires in-person interviews at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, she said. “We’ve become visa experts. We do the work in partnership with UNM because of the festival’s educational exchange and so that we don’t have to hire immigration lawyers.”
That doesn’t make the outcome any more certain, however. There is a huge demand for visas this summer, and there are staffing shortages at the embassies now, she said. By early May, all the paperwork had been done, but one entire company had still not received appointments at the embassy. Others were awaiting the outcomes of their interviews.
Still, after 35 years of running what has grown to be a huge operation, nothing really fazes the Encinias family. Last year, they had to change practically their entire artist roster two weeks before the festival when the visas didn’t come through. Throughout the history of the festival, Eva, Marisol, and Joaquin, who are performers as well as educators, have also been teaching at UNM, running their National Institute of Flamenco, performing during the summer, and raising families. “Sometimes we have to stop talking about flamenco,” said Eva. “My grandkids call it ‘the F word.’”
In Spain, it is common for flamenco to be a multi-generational affair. Several of the headlining dancers this summer come from major flamenco families; others happen to be married to their guitarists. The Encinias family, as curators of the festival, has many ties to Spain and have a reputation for a certain connoisseurship in choosing artists. They travel regularly to Europe to scout talent, and they keep up on the careers of the top performers and musicians. “We look for people who are doing incredible work,” Marisol said. “And we look for different voices.”
This summer, several artists are performing in the U.S. for the first time. Others are festival regulars. One of the unique aspects of Festival Flamenco Alburquerque is that the performers almost all stay for the entire week, instead of flying in and out for a performance, as is often the case in other festivals.
“I’ve heard dancers refer to our festival as summer camp,” Eva said. “The artists rarely get to see other acts in Spain. Here, they show up at each other’s shows.”
They can be heard calling out un-Americanized “ole’s” and other Spanish shout-outs from the audience (as it is done in Spain). The dancers and musicians always bring their A-game, knowing their peers are in the audience, she said. At the tablaos, which are improvisational affairs, dancers who have just gotten off different stages will have a sangría or two and watch their colleagues tear into a burst of passionate footwork or a deeply emotional solo. “Seeing some of the best flamenco dancers and musicians in the world feeding off each other in such an intimate space is really powerful,” said Marisol.
Among the artists appearing this summer are Rafael Estévez and Valeriano Paños, who are presenting La Confluencia, a program for five male dancers. Winners of the 2019 Spanish National Dance Award for Choreography, this is a contemporary version of flamenco, in which modern dance and ballet training co-exist with classical flamenco. “They bring an expansive dance vocabulary,” Marisol said. “The way they use space and dynamics is really powerful. These are world-class dancers who move with a more lyrical, elongated style.”
José Maya and Pastora Galván will present pure gypsy-style flamenco, Marisol said, in stark contrast to the program by Estévez and Paños. “Maya offers a complete sense of freedom in his dancing, while Galván has the raw quality that is ‘gitana’ style,” she said. “There is almost an animal quality to the dancing. It comes from inside. It is more improvisational, more tied to the music. It’s not a prepared presentation.”
Nélida Tirado is an American dancer of Puerto Rican descent. She lives in the Bronx and began studying flamenco along with ballet, modern dance, and salsa at a neighborhood community center. After living and dancing in Spain for many years, she is back in the U.S., focusing on a new project, “Dime Quién Soy” (Tell Me Who I Am), which uses, in addition to flamenco, Puerto Rican music and dance, and the streets of New York, as an inspiration.
Paloma Fantova will be performing for the first time in the U.S. She comes from a well-known flamenco family in Cadíz. “We’ve been watching her for a while,” Marisol said. “Her style is more raw and natural than others.” Cuna, the title of her presentation, is “an extract of life danced from the memory. It is the living thought that does not die when the body ceases to exist.”
Alfonso Losa won Best Show award at the Festival de Jerez for his collaboration with renowned dancer Concha Jareño and singer Sandra Carrasco. Their piece was choreographed by Estévez and Paños, the creative minds behind La Confluencia (the festival’s opening night act). “It’s a conversation between two very different artists, a juxtaposition of styles,” Eva said. “Alfonso is powerful; he uses lots of aggressive footwork. He’s like a Mack truck in a 5’ 4” frame. Concha Jareño is very subtle and lyrical. She is always careful not to overdo things.” The guitarist, Francisco Vinuesa, hails from Málaga, on the southern coast of Spain. “He has a really different style,” she said. “I think it’s from all that ocean air.”
Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company is based at UNM and directed by Joaquin Encinias. With a company of 12 dancers, the group presents choreography by Encinias, as well as artists who travel from Spain to set works on the group. Flamenco is often a solo affair. The interesting thing about Yjastros is to see group dynamics and how they use space. During the festival, they are performing in a smaller venue than normal, challenging Encinias to devise more duets, quartets, and trios. These young Americans represent the future of flamenco in America.
Mercedes de Córdoba is, not surprisingly, from Córdoba. “She is a younger artist (in her 30’s) who will be traveling with her husband, the guitarist Juan Campallo. She demonstrates the Sevillian style,” Marisol said. “Their dance is very tied to the music, and very feminine. Her dancing is sensuous yet strong, and you can see a strong connection to her husband and his music. We’ve been following her for years.”
A video for Sara Cano’s A Palo Seco opens with Cano crawling and rolling around the stage in her voluminous flamenco dress, complete with 10-foot train. The video calls the work danza contemporánea de raíz flamenca (contemporary dance with flamenco roots). “It’s really interesting to see someone with such a contemporary vocabulary stay rooted in flamenco,” Marisol said. “She often does site-specific work, so we’ve asked her (in addition to her performance in The X theater) to create a work at El Vado Motel, a redeveloped place on Central Avenue with a brewery and outdoor space. People can drink and hang out and see a performance that may be part of the flamenco festival but will definitely blow people’s minds. The goal is to open people’s minds about what flamenco is and what it can be.”
Eva Yerbabuena is Eva Encinias’ favorite dancer. “She’s been my favorite for decades. This is maybe her fourth time at the festival. It has been incredible to watch her evolve over the years. She has influenced a lot of dancers. The articulation and control of her body was totally new when she came onto the scene in the ’90s.”
“There is kind of a ‘before and after Eva’ for female dancers,“ Marisol said. “The subtleties of her movements — of the shoulder, head, fingers, ribs. … It really draws you in. She created versions of the classic soleá and taranto (some of the deepest and most emotional solos in the flamenco repertoire) that are iconic.
“She’s gotten really famous and really expensive,” Marisol added. “But I said to my mom, ‘To celebrate our 35th anniversary, why don’t we bring over Eva?”
A two-night gala featuring all the headliners performing solos wraps up the festival. “Actually, flamenco dancers aren’t used to something like that,” Eva said. “When I first told my artists that I wanted them to perform in a showcase, they said, ‘no se hace’ (that is not done). Now, they always ask if they are going to be included in the gala. It’s not that common to see artists of that caliber share a stage, but that’s the way we do things in Albuquerque, and that is part of the reason why our festival is one of the most highly anticipated and best regarded in the world.”