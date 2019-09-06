Los Angeles-based musician Lucas Nathan calls himself Jerry Paper. His preoccupations include the different ways in which human beings process sound and aural symbols, which he manages by making effortfully weird, deceptively dreamy synth pop. Jerry Paper deals in the mystical and the philosophical — and he’s usually being deadly serious, as well as flippantly humorous at the same time. He plays at Meow Wolf (1352 Rufina Circle, 505-395-6369) at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets to the all-ages show are $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the show, santafe.meowwolf.com.
Random Acts