As a brand, Russian ballet has a bit of a marketing challenge right now, thanks to the war in Ukraine.

Take the World Ballet Series, formerly known as the Russian Ballet Theatre. As a touring group of 40 dancers with 130 American cities scheduled for 2023 (“No stage is too small”), they tout their training in the Vaganova Technique, (Agrippina Vaganova, 1879-1951, danced with the Imperial Russian Ballet and wrote the Basic Principles of Russian Classical Ballet). Many of their dancers either trained in or are professionally connected with Russia. As the World Ballet, however, they have quickly pivoted away from Russian roots by hiring dancers from 10 countries, including Japan, Poland, Italy, and France, and it emphasizes in press materials that their costumes and sets were made in Ukraine.

A story for the ages, for all ages

Ekaterina Malkovich as Cinderella; Ayzhamal Abdrahmanova and Ekaterina Lukianova as the stepsisters; image courtesy World Ballet Series/Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions 
Ekaterina Malkovich with Igor Gancharyk and Maksim Vlas as friendly mice; image courtesy World Ballet Series/Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions 