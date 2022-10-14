A sound that defies labels: Anat Cohen and Quartetinho

Anat Cohen

On the bandstand, Anat Cohen is a whirlwind of restless emotion. Her clarinet raised toward the heavens or lowered toward that other place below, she delivers streams of sound that seem to flow through her horn directly from her heart.

Chalk it up, if you wish, to acculturation. Cohen, 42, is a child of Israel, and her sense of musicality reflects the unabashed expressivity of that nation’s people. But, as she unwound on a late-August afternoon in her quiet Brooklyn apartment, a more specific source of her feelings became clear.

