A norteño 'Nutcracker'

Final scene of Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment; photo Pat Berrett, courtesy of Festival Ballet Albuquerque

There are dueling Nutcrackers in northern New Mexico this weekend, with productions by the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet and Festival Ballet Albuquerque. If, instead of visions of sugar plums, biscochitos and sopapillas dance in your head on Christmas Eve, you might just want to head south for Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment, a norteño twist on the holiday classic at Albuquerque’s National Hispanic Cultural Center.

Choreographer and company artistic director Patricia Dickinson Wells is quick to point out that Tchaikovsky’s beloved score is 100 percent intact. It’s the setting that’s different — territorial New Mexico in the late 1800s, the same era the ballet was premiered in St. Petersburg — along with some of the characters, animals, and activities.

Zozobra in Festival Ballet Albuquerque’s outdoor Nutcracker in May 2021; courtesy of Festival Ballet Albuquerque

