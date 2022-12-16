A norteño 'Nutcracker'

There are dueling Nutcrackers in northern New Mexico this weekend, with productions by the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet and Festival Ballet Albuquerque. If, instead of visions of sugar plums, biscochitos and sopapillas dance in your head on Christmas Eve, you might just want to head south for Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment, a norteño twist on the holiday classic at Albuquerque’s National Hispanic Cultural Center.
Choreographer and company artistic director Patricia Dickinson Wells is quick to point out that Tchaikovsky’s beloved score is 100 percent intact. It’s the setting that’s different — territorial New Mexico in the late 1800s, the same era the ballet was premiered in St. Petersburg — along with some of the characters, animals, and activities.
New characters from different New Mexico cultural traditions have been added just about every year. One relatively recent addition is that of a storyteller doll and her children in Act II, as a replacement for Mother Ginger and the many children who emerge from under her skirt.
“I didn’t want to just appropriate the storyteller concept,” Wells said, “so I went to meet with the governor of Cochiti Pueblo.” The contemporary version of the storyteller doll originated there in 1964 with artist Helen Cordero. “I respect greatly the different cultures in the state and wanted to get his blessing. I even took the fabric that we wanted to use to make the costumes, and he loved it!”
In the original ballet, the action takes place at the home of the Stahlbaum family. (The scenario is based on a short story by E.T.A. Hoffmann, the early-19th-century German author, hence the Germanic names.) Wells transformed the Stahlbaum family into the Pachecos. Their daughter Clara became Maria after Wells discovered that she’s named Marie in the short story; her brother Fritz became Fernando, Herr Drosselmeyer is their tio (uncle), and of course the family includes the indispensable abuela (grandmother).
The many animals include Southwestern snakes, sheep, Mr. Coyote, and Ms. Roadrunner. In a charming touch, Mr. Coyote starts out chasing Ms. Roadrunner in order to eat her, but then becomes attracted to her and decides it would be more fun to dance with her than devour her.
The 2022 staging also includes an appearance by Zozobra, courtesy of the Santa Fe Kiwanis Club. (It’s a dancing-only Zozobra, with no immolation scene at the end, by the way.) Will there be any more new characters? “I would say we’re pretty well set,” Wells says.
On the other hand, she quickly admits to considering one more possibility. “I don’t know what got into me yesterday. But I was thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, the only thing I haven’t added is a space alien from Roswell.’”
For Dickinson, there are two aspects of the ballet that are sacrosanct, in addition to Tchaikovsky’s score. “‘The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy’ is very traditional,” she says. “I’m not going to mess with that.”
The second aspect is another strong reason to travel to Albuquerque for the production: the presence of a live orchestra, with David Felberg conducting. Festival Ballet Albuquerque is the state’s only dance company to use live music for Nutcracker, as it does for most of its other productions.
Why go to all the trouble and expense when it’s so easy to just use a digital recording? “Well, for one thing, being in the National Hispanic Cultural Center theater with an orchestra this size — about 45 players — is amazing,” Wells says. “There’s an exhilaration that you get from dancing to live music. You can just feel it through your skin and your bones.”
It’s also a large-scale venture in terms of onstage personnel. Wells’ troupe totals about 80 dancers, with some of the roles double cast, so no single performance involves all of them. Another point of pride is that all the soloists came up through the company’s ranks and via Dance Theatre Southwest, a training studio she has operated for more than 20 years. (Most smaller regional companies use flown-in soloists from bigger-name groups.)
Wells and her husband moved here in 1990, although she describes them as “New Mexico wannabes for 13 years.” They came here shortly after they met in 1978, got married in the Pecos Wilderness, and schemed about relocating for many years while living in Texas. Finally, her husband, a real-estate lawyer, convinced his firm to let him establish a remote office in Albuquerque, at the time when a fax machine was the apex of technology.
She spent five years as a dance faculty member at the University of New Mexico, then became artistic director of the New Mexico Ballet Company in 1997. Following a serious accident in 2009, and a long recovery period, Wells founded Festival Ballet Albuquerque in 2010. She had already been developing the New Mexico Nutcracker concept, and her new troupe first performed it in 2011. Stay tuned to see whether next year’s iteration includes the space alien from Roswell.