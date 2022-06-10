A Night with Hamilton (and Miguel Cervantes)

When you’re currently starring in the title role of Hamilton on Broadway after playing it for more than three years in Chicago, what do you do when you have a couple of nights off? For Miguel Cervantes, the answer is fly to Santa Fe for a one-night stand in a one-man show, A Night with Hamilton.
It’s at the Lensic Performing Arts Center under the Performance Santa Fe banner on Monday, June 13, and it’s really a night with the man who is currently playing Alexander Hamilton. “It’s a sit-down chat with a couple of hundred friends who are all in the same room,” Cervantes says. “I get to step outside of the character and talk about my experiences within the show and as a Latino man in the business.”
There will definitely be tunes from Hamilton, he says, adding slyly, “You’re not going to hear very many songs from the show in the same way you’ll hear them in the show.” Other songs are also a possibility. Cervantes says the show isn’t tightly scripted, and he’s always surprised and delighted by how different it is from one performance to the next.
He and his wife, Kelly Cervantes, are parents of a son named Jackson; their daughter, Adelaide, died in 2019 just before her fourth birthday from a severe form of epilepsy. Both parents are active in the Chicago-based organization CURE Epilepsy; Kelly as its current board chair. Miguel’s reflections on Adelaide’s life and loss will also be part of A Night with Hamilton.
The Cervantes family bought a house in Chicago and moved there for Hamilton’s long run, which was fueled by glowing reviews for the production and his portrayal. Variety says, “[Cervantes] gives Hamilton a coiled intensity, especially in the first act, when the hard-charging immigrant is building his reputation as one of the rising stars of the American revolution. ... The musicality of the actor’s voice is exceptional.”
The Chicago Tribune also praised Cervantes, saying that he “builds a profoundly complicated character whom you fully believe is being choked by the very force that brings him life. Part of the job is the articulation of regret, and Cervantes’ pain and love flows out in waves.”
Three years later, the Tribune named him Chicagoan of the Year in theater, reflecting his city-wide involvement in social issues, as well as his long performance run. “I was a fan of Miguel long before I was an employer of Miguel,” Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda told the Tribune. “He is just one of those guys that can carry an entire show on his back. It came as no surprise to me that he has performed the role longer than anyone else.”
Miranda knew Cervantes’ work from his earlier Broadway credits, which include a year in American Idiot, the musical based on a concept album by punk rock band Green Day, and a year in If/Then, a 2014 musical starring Idina Menzel. He’s also appeared in Off-Broadway productions of Giant, Happiness, Cam Jansen, and Wish You Were Here.
Cervantes downplays his achievement as the most active Hamilton in history, saying, “I got the role by being in the right place in the right time.” It’s clear that what he enjoys most about the piece is that “it’s an ensemble show at heart. It’s so strong that different actors can bring their own strengths to a role and it still always works.”
Cervantes is also one of the very few Broadway actors who holds a U.S. patent, for an invention called the Shucaddy. It’s a golf gizmo he created with his Hamilton colleague Andrew Call (King George) that clips onto a shoe or belt and holds tees, ball markers, and divot tools. Cervantes is thinking bigger for his next invention: a folding rocking chair that could travel with new parents.
A Night with Hamilton is preceded by The Room Where It Happens, Performance Santa Fe’s annual gala dinner, held at the Eldorado Hotel. (The event title is a song from Hamilton’s second act, during which Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and Hamilton meet behind closed doors to hammer out seemingly intractable issues.) The gala features the New Mexico School for the Arts Jazz Ensemble along with such time-honored local traditions as a live auction conducted by Paul Margetson. The fundraising gala’s $465 tickets include premium seating for A Night with Hamilton.