Ask just about any 10-year-old in Santa Fe: National Dance Institute of New Mexico means kids dancing. The institute has been sending out energetic teachers into the Santa Fe Schools (and beyond) since 1994, working with elementary classrooms in year-long programs that are character builders as much as dance classes. Hundreds of public school children hit the stage every spring. The annual Spring into Motion show always includes “runs and jumps,” where each kid gets a moment in the spotlight.
The crème de la crème of young dancers there will present “Second Home” at the NDI Dance Barns on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25. The company dancers performing in the show rehearse three nights a week and are required to take at least five dance technique classes. “It’s a huge commitment,” says Dance Barns artistic director Rodney Rivera, “but after a year, they [evolve as] people.”
Rivera teaches, choreographs, and manages the after-school program. “Some of my graduating seniors have been dancing here for nine years. They’re serious about dance, applying to some of the best university dance programs and aiming for careers in dance. They all have professional potential. I also have dancers who have only been dancing for two years. My goal is to make them all look great. I try to take advantage of what every child brings to dancing and what they love.”
The Dance Barns curriculum is ballet-based, but there are creative movement classes for 3-year-olds, adult tap classes, hip-hop, modern, improvisation, and other technique classes for children of all ages. The most committed are invited to join the pre-professional company. One of the benefits is the opportunity to perform. For Spring into Motion, Rivera invited Suzanne Haag, resident choreographer of the Eugene Ballet (in that Oregon city), to create a new ballet; master teacher Allegra Lillard choreographed a tribute to 94-year-old ballet-teacher and mentor Sheila Rozann, and Rivera has created a work for 36 dancers, “Second Home.” Music will be performed live by a chamber orchestra conducted by Taiwanese concert pianist Jessie Wenchieh Lo.
Rivera is Puerto Rican and studied ballet with Laura Alonso in Cuba from ages 15 to 19. He was the first Puerto Rican ballet dancer to compete in the Jackson International Ballet Competition in 1994. He was surfing the internet before heading to a vacation in Mexico when he accidentally came across an ad for “New Mexico” National Dance Institute. “I sent an email to get more information about the school, wound up being asked to work with students on a small dance. The next thing I knew, I had a job.”
His resume includes choreography for professional ballet companies, and he has served on the jury for the World Ballet competitions in Orlando and Romania. His wife, Jenny Sosa, a former principal ballerina in Cuba, also teaches at the school, and their 3-year-old son, Frank, just began creative movement classes there.
“I understand the NDI brand,” says Rivera. “I will never forget that I’m working with young people, not professional dancers. They’re young people, and they want to move.”
“Second Home” celebrates both the multi-culture and mono (dance-driven) culture at NDI. “These kids are here three hours a day, six days a week. They become a family. There are dancers with Native, Hispanic, and Asian backgrounds; we have students from Mozambique, El Salvador, Iran, Thailand. I watch what happens every afternoon when the 36 kids spend time together. That’s what I wanted to put on stage. I want to celebrate the friendship.”
At a recent rehearsal, all 36 of the dancers in “Second Home,” who are 11 to 17, were present without a cellphone in sight. As Rivera worked with three dancers who were being spun around on a sofa-on-wheels, and others who were moving doorways mounted on dollies in a precise (and somewhat dangerous) dance of whirling set pieces, many of the kids on the sidelines were practicing on their own or watching. At one point, some on the sidelines began to lose focus, and the chatter grew louder. Rivera didn’t draw them back in with the ritual NDI call-and-response clapping pattern that is ubiquitous in the school programs; he gave them a short lecture instead. “This is New York-speak. I want to deliver my ideas fast, and you need to do what I ask with artistry. I need all of you to learn this in case I need you to step in. I’m an artist like you. Could you create in front of people who are standing around talking?” The rehearsal continued.
“One of my dancers, Amara, is from Mozambique, and she uses her hands when she talks. Her body language is really full. When I want the dancers to move bigger, I say, ‘Do it Amara-way.’ Another student is shyer, her roots are in Holland. She has long lines, is elegant and reserved. If I want the dancers to move more like that, I say, ‘Do it Rosie-way.’ Each child has something unique about who they are and the way they move, based on their background.”
Although only six boys were surrounded by many more females at the rehearsal, as one might expect, Rivera says that since he joined the staff in 2019, the after-school programs have included more and more boys. “I went to the outreach [public school] programs and invited boys to take my guys-only ballet class. We started with 11, and now we have 30.”
When reached by phone for an interview, Haag was in the final throes of getting a new version of Petrushka — with the fiendishly difficult score by Igor Stravinsky — ready to perform in Oregon. “It’s a futuristic vision, a social commentary on artificial intelligence and tech in general,” she says. Her dance for the NDI students, “Pale Blue Dot,” was inspired by a Carl Sagan quote about looking at the earth from outer space. The piano music by Philip Glass has a flowing feeling, and the movement for 11 girls reflects that.
“I came in with a few ideas, but with input from the dancers we put together the whole piece in four days,” she says. “These are young artists who asked great questions and worked quickly.”
Lillard, a long-time ballet and creative movement instructor and former artistic director at the Dance Barns, was asked to create a révérence as a loving tribute to Rozann, who recently retired from teaching. A relationship with New York City Ballet choreographer George Balanchine meant that many of Rozann’s former students (she had a studio in the Los Angeles area for decades) went on to study at the School of American Ballet in New York. One of her students was NYCB star Heather Watts. She brought that same eye and ability to bring out the best in students when she “retired” to Santa Fe. “She was a force of nature,” Lillard says.
The title “Pearls and Pliés” refers to Rozann’s uniform of all-black with a simple string of pearls. “Plié [the bending of the knee, ankle, and hip] is the foundation of dance and something you always strive to perfect,” Lillard says. As age diminished Rozann’s mobility, she took to teaching from a rolling desk chair. “She got to every student in the room on that chair,” Lillard says. “She saw everything. Sometimes she would give a correction to a student that may have hurt [emotionally]. But that student never forgot what she said, and it often transformed them.”
Rozann has devoted former students from New York and Los Angeles who stay in touch with her and will be in the audience opening night. One of her closest relationships is with Zippora Karz, a former soloist with the NYCB, who speaks with her every day. During the pandemic, Lillard volunteered to assist Rozann with the technical aspects of teaching ballet on Zoom. “I took pages and pages of notes and wrote down every combination she used in class. I was hoping to absorb what it is that she does, how she teaches. She is one of my greatest mentors.”
At the end of every ballet class, the teacher leads the students in a révérence. The teacher bows to thank the students; the students in turn offer a deep curtsy (the men bow) to the teacher and the accompanist. It is a tradition of mutual respect. Rozann added her own tradition.
“Every class would line up and, one by one, have a word with her,” Lillard says. “She would give each one a hug, thank them, leave them with a pearl of wisdom, perhaps tell them what she didn’t see or congratulate them for what they were able to accomplish. It was a moment where she would connect with each student.”
The 13 dancers who will dance Lillard’s révérence have lined up to speak with Rozann hundreds of times, since they were little girls. “I chose Schubert piano music and created a dance that is simple and elegant, just like Sheila.”