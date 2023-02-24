Ask just about any 10-year-old in Santa Fe: National Dance Institute of New Mexico means kids dancing. The institute has been sending out energetic teachers into the Santa Fe Schools (and beyond) since 1994, working with elementary classrooms in year-long programs that are character builders as much as dance classes. Hundreds of public school children hit the stage every spring. The annual Spring into Motion show always includes “runs and jumps,” where each kid gets a moment in the spotlight.

The crème de la crème of young dancers there will present “Second Home” at the NDI Dance Barns on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25. The company dancers performing in the show rehearse three nights a week and are required to take at least five dance technique classes. “It’s a huge commitment,” says Dance Barns artistic director Rodney Rivera, “but after a year, they [evolve as] people.”

Rodney Rivera, choreographer and Dance Barns artistic director, during a recent rehearsal
NDI Company XCel  dancers Gredel Holladay (left) and Lilia Holladay rehearsing
Ruby Stith (left) and Abby Karolewicz 