A horse play

Geoffrey Pomeroy (left) and Joey Beth Gilbert rehearse a scene for New Mexico Actors Lab's production of Sam Shepard's play Simpatico.

 Courtesy New Mexico Actors Lab

More than a week into rehearsals for New Mexico Actors Lab’s production of the Sam Shepard play Simpatico, cast members are not able to divulge certain details about characters and plot developments.

It’s not that they have anything to hide — they just know that when Nicholas “Nico” Ballas is directing, there’s a chance that changes they suggest will make it into the play, together altering its DNA in ways no one could have foreseen.

Recommended for you