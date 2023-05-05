A coal sweat

Clockwise from top left: Danielle Louise Reddick; Kate Udall; playwright Lynn Nottage; Robyn Rikoon, artistic director of Santa Fe Playhouse and stage director of Sweat. Photos courtesy Santa Fe Playhouse
You can’t take a ride on the Reading Railroad anymore. It went out of business in 1976, as coal-hauling revenues in eastern Pennsylvania plummeted. It may not have seemed so at the time, but it was a harbinger of the de-industrialization of the Rust Belt, which had an apocalyptic impact on Reading itself over the next 40 years.
By the time playwright Lynn Nottage first visited the city in 1991, it was officially one of America’s poorest communities, with a poverty rate exceeding 40%. She spent more than two years conducting research and interviewing residents whose lives and friendships had been fractured as the factories shut down. Sweat, the resulting play, is the Santa Fe Playhouse’s next production, with performances beginning on Thursday, May 11.
Sweat premiered at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2015, traveled to the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., a year later, and opened on Broadway in March 2017. It ran for 129 performances, with critic Michael Schulman in The New Yorker calling it “The first theatrical landmark of the Trump era.” Critic Christopher Isherwood in The New York Times called it “a compassionate but clear-eyed play [that] throbs with heartfelt life, with characters as complicated as any you’ll encounter at the theater today, and with a nifty ticking time bomb of a plot.”
To emphasize Reading’s multiethnic aspect, Nottage identifies some of the characters’ backgrounds as “White American of German descent,” “Italian-American,” and “Columbian-American,” as well as “African-American.” The action moves back and forth from 2000 to 2008, centering around the bar, where the same group of factory workers hangs out night after night.
At the heart of Sweat are the longtime friendships between Cynthia (African-American) and Tracy (White American of German descent) and their respective sons, Chris and Jason, both of whom have served time in prison. As factory jobs are being sent to Mexico, thanks to NAFTA, tensions between them increase, especially when Tracy and Cynthia vie for the same management position. When it goes to Cynthia, and the factory locks out its workers, Tracy’s latent racism comes to surface, as does her son’s embrace of white supremacy.
The playwright is empathetic, but not sympathetic, toward her characters, a point of view that Playhouse Artistic Director Robyn Rikoon says perfectly reflects the current season’s theme — no heroes and no villains. “Nottage is not judgmental about the characters,” she says. “She’s not following one character in particular, and she doesn’t ask the audience to feel for one character in particular. Some of them are ugly, truly ugly.”
It’s a grim story, but it’s not without humor and some optimism. “There is so much lightness and hope in this play as well,” Rikoon says. “There are great moments of laughter in the script, as well as in the rehearsal process. The characters make you laugh sometimes because their behavior is so ridiculous.”
One of the many themes running through Sweat is how (or whether) people can respond to change. Kate Udall, who plays Tracy, says, “I’m white and working-class, my family has been working there in the factory for two generations, and I have an unconscious sense of, ‘This is for me, it’s mine, I deserve it.’ When it’s taken away, I have no ability to pivot or to understand what else there could be. My son and I just can’t do it.”
Danielle Louise Reddick, who plays Cynthia, says, “My relationship with Tracy succumbs to the situation of the factory and of the times and of the social relations between Blacks and whites. It really caves in to those pressures and breaks down.”
However, Cynthia and her son are able to find a way through without being consumed by anger or helplessness. Paradoxically, it’s a skill that has its roots in racism and repression. “If we think about it culturally,” Reddick says, “Blacks have had more of a practice of recovering and being able to keep going.”
Rust Belt factory closures may seem distant from the economic and social landscape of Northern New Mexico, but Rikoon sees a strong connection beneath the surface. “Their reality is shifting underneath these characters, their legacies are being uprooted,” she says. “Everything they know changes, and they can’t do anything about it.”
For Rikoon, a Santa Fe native, the parallel is with the seemingly endless flood of wealthy outsiders into the state, snapping up homes to turn them into short-term rental properties or vacation destinations used a few weeks each year. A headline in The Santa Fe New Mexican on the morning of our interview reinforced her belief. It read, “Federally mandated study says affordable housing shortage in Santa Fe worsening as wealthy residents push out working class.”