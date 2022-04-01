A balletic celebration of Blackness

Performance Santa Fe has been on a major league dance roll lately, co-presenting the Martha Graham Dance Company’s Appalachian Spring with the Santa Fe Symphony in March and now hosting Nashville Ballet’s ground-breaking Lucy Negro Redux at the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 3.
The ballet is based on poet Caroline Randall Williams’ 2015 work Lucy Negro, Redux, which celebrates the complex legacy of Black womanhood and Black sexuality. “Lucy is a book about the body,” Williams told Nashville Scene, “About loving your body, loving the way you look, navigating that space.”
The ballet version was developed and choreographed by Paul Vasterling, Nashville Ballet’s longtime artistic director, and it features a score by Rhiannon Giddens, the celebrated roots artist and MacArthur Foundation “Genius Grant” award-winner. It premiered in Nashville in February 2019, with the coronavirus scuttling plans for a revival and a national tour until now. Giddens and her performing partner Francesco Turrisi will be part of the Santa Fe performance, as will Williams.
Williams is a Nashville native whose mother, Alice Randall, is the first Black woman to co-write a number one country and western hit, Trisha Yearwood’s “XXX’s and OOO’s (An American Girl).” The poem came about via Williams’ fondness for reading The Daily Mail, a British tabloid which published a story in 2012 about a University of Chichester faculty member who had discovered previously unrecognized connections between Shakespeare and “Black Luce” who owned and operated a financially successful brothel in London.
Fascinated by the story, Williams traveled to London to meet Dr. Duncan Salkeld, who took her on a walking tour through Clerkenwell, where the brothel was located. Some Shakespeareans have long speculated that the Dark Lady of the sonnets may have been a Black woman; Salkeld’s discovery has greatly increased that likelihood. (The first quatrain of Sonnet 130 is “My mistress’ eyes are nothing like the sun; Coral is far more red than her lips’ red; If snow be white, why then her breasts are dun; If hairs be wires, black wires grow on her head.”)
Lucy Negro, Redux is an exuberant medley of prose sections describing the author’s visit to Clerkenwell, Elizabethan history, blues riffs, and poetry, including deconstructions of several Shakespeare sonnets. (Sonnet 130 is recast to begin “My black wires and great big legs, great big head, eat the spirit up. Blast foundations. Shake the house down. Say, know me. Know me. Got the Missus skin and bone.)
An amalgamation of dance, music, and the spoken word, the Lucy Negro Redux ballet is told through two contemporary characters — the narrator/poet and a professor — who travel back in time to meet three historic ones — Lucy, Shakespeare, and the Fair Youth of his sonnets. The piece is cast in 18 short scenes, plus a prologue and epilogue, with the love triangle between Lucy, Shakespeare, and the Fair Youth fueling the action.
Vasterling sees Lucy Negro Redux as a transformative moment for the Nashville company. “Everything we create is transformational in some way,” he says. “This piece has absolutely changed the way we think about who we are, and what constitutes beauty in ballet, in contrast to the past.” (Whiteness in the ballet world has been so pervasive that for decades Black and Hispanic dancers have had to dye or spray paint pink-toned shoes to match their skin color; in 2020 major shoe manufacturers announced that they would start offering a more inclusive range of colors.)
National exposure is another transformative aspect of Lucy Negro Redux. Just before departing on the current tour, a performance in Nashville was filmed for a future broadcast on PBS’ Great Performances.
All Nashville Ballet productions are accompanied by live music (“It’s very much part of our ethos, our brand,” says Vasterling), but this is one of the very few instances where it has included the composer. “We’re in Music City and fine musicians are everywhere,” he continued, “so it makes a lot of sense for us to connect with that community. It makes for a better performance, more immediate and spontaneous art. We have a new dancer playing Shakespeare and he just told me, ‘This is so cool, having the composer 10 feet away from you.’”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.