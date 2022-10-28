No one knows with certainty whether the Greek poet Homer hung out at bars, although evenings of food, drink, and poetry in taverns at the time he lived are well documented. In fact, poetry was primarily a live performance art then, not a solitary literary pursuit, and Homer’s term for a poet is aiodos, which means “singer.”
Now the Santa Fe Playhouse is bringing the tradition of poetry and potables to local bars and restaurants in late October and early November, with six performances of An Iliad, a 90-minute adaptation of Homer’s epic poem, performed by Patrick Osteen. Three performances take place in bars (La Casa Sena and the Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery) and three are essentially dinner-theater events (Coyote Den, El Nido, and Arroyo Vino).
The Iliad is an enormous poem of more than 15,500 lines that chronicles the final weeks of the Trojan War, a 10-year battle between ancient Greece and the city of Troy that was launched when the Trojan prince Paris abducted Helen, wife of Spartan king Menelaus. (The poem’s title means “a song about Ilium,” the ancient name for Troy, which was in what is now Turkey.)
Actor Denis O’Hare and stage director Lisa Peterson spent five years condensing the Iliad for one-person performance and adapting its text to include contemporary events and language. Their An Iliad premiered in 2012 at the New York Theater Workshop and has since been performed with great success at theaters around the country.
Last November, Asheboro, North Carolina’s RhinoLeap Productions returned Homer’s epic to its roots, staging An Iliad at a local brew pub and casting Osteen as Homer. “Artistic Director Jeremy Skidmore gave me the script,” Osteen says, “and told me ‘If you like it, we shouldn’t do it, but if you love it, we should.’ I was a huge mythology fan growing up, so I loved it!”
Osteen was impressed by not only how much the barroom patrons enjoyed his performances, but by how long their memories of it have stayed sharp. “People have been talking about it for such a long time afterwards,” he says. “The resounding plea in the story is to wake up and look at the fact that we’re still in the same situation, with war after war after war still taking place.”
The audience-performer relationship in Osteen’s An Iliad is totally different and, for many patrons, completely new compared to a standard actor-on-stage event. “Anytime you’re looking people square in the eyes who are right next to you, it changes things,” he says. “It’s more relaxed and looser.”
Some direct interaction with the patrons is built into the performance. “There are times when I ask questions of the audience,” says Osteen, “like, ‘Who was the greatest warrior of all time?’ And I’ll have to work whatever the answer is into the themes of the show.” One of his biggest challenges came when the response was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, he recalled.
And there are the completely unscripted moments, including several on the opening night in Asheboro, when a patron who seemed to have started the post-show celebration a bit too early kept interrupting with off-the-wall questions. It’s energizing and challenging in equal measure, Osteen finds.
An Iliad is a co-production with RhinoLeap. Playhouse Artistic Director Robyn Rikoon trained at the University of North Carolina School for the Arts, as did Skidmore, who co-directed An Iliad. Rikoon traveled to North Carolina to see the production and was so impressed that she added it to the Playhouse’s centennial season.
To give artistic verisimilitude to his narrative, Osteen quaffs three beers during each performance; the first two are non-alcoholic, he hastens to point out. “When I have the one real beer, near the end, I know I’m in the home stretch.”
Unfortunately for us all, there is no home stretch for Homer. “Every time I sing this song, I hope it’s the last time,” he says near the play’s beginning. There’s no sign the last time will be anytime soon. The long list of wars in the adaptation keeps getting longer, most recently with the addition of that in Ukraine.