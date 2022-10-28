A 10-year war in a one-man play: 'An Iliad'

 Patrick Osteen as the Greek poet Homer in An Iliad; courtesy Santa Fe Playhouse
A relief of the Greek poet Homer by Antoine-Denis Chaudet

No one knows with certainty whether the Greek poet Homer hung out at bars, although evenings of food, drink, and poetry in taverns at the time he lived are well documented. In fact, poetry was primarily a live performance art then, not a solitary literary pursuit, and Homer’s term for a poet is aiodos, which means “singer.”

Now the Santa Fe Playhouse is bringing the tradition of poetry and potables to local bars and restaurants in late October and early November, with six performances of An Iliad, a 90-minute adaptation of Homer’s epic poem, performed by Patrick Osteen. Three performances take place in bars (La Casa Sena and the Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery) and three are essentially dinner-theater events (Coyote Den, El Nido, and Arroyo Vino).

