Pasatiempo asked Santa Fe women via Facebook to discuss their grooming habits during the pandemic. Some of the conversations took place via direct message and reflect the grammar and syntax of such correspondence.
“I usually get a color and cut every six weeks. Normally, I shower every other day and only do makeup when I have to leave the house or be on a video call. I am going to be due for hair color soon and trying to think about what I would do without seeing my hairdresser. Then [I] thought, well why would I do anything? I’m just home. But somehow it bugs me just to let everything go. Societal expectations, I guess. Typically, I kind of resent having to shower, blow-dry, do makeup, etc., but now I’m feeling like it might be nice to at least wear earrings.” — Jennifer Anjin Billig, 49, self-employed consultant
“I stopped getting ready for the first two weeks of quarantine and noticed I felt tired, I procrastinated, and my mood was affected. I felt sluggish and depressed. For my first Zoom meeting, I got ready like I used to, and noticed that I felt so much better. I felt motivated, my mood improved, I got more done. I feel the act of ‘getting ready’ has shifted from doing it to be presentable to others to feeling better for myself. I used to dread getting ready, in a way, and now it’s a more enjoyable experience. Two out of my four children get showered and dressed before online school every morning because they say it makes them feel better all around.”— Melodie Wade, 41, after-school teacher
“My routine is to see my colorist, Wendy Katzman, every three months. She is more than a hairdresser — she is a dog rescuer, a lover of Neil Diamond, and huge dose of wellness and love. I always feel better when I see her. I am missing her. I snuck in a haircut the day before the closure and I am so grateful. Right now, I am rapidly graying along my hairline, so I ordered henna from Amazon and I am going to give it a try. I remember using henna as a teenager and thought, ‘what the heck,’ it’s supposedly conditioning and non-toxic.” — Audrey Rubinstein, 42, publicist and owner of the METTA Agency
“Historically, the salon has been a gathering place for women. Women make new friends at the salon, or they make appointments with their daughters. As stylists, we call ourselves ‘hairapists’ because we bond with our clients so much and get used to them coming in on a regular schedule. What I’ve realized is how much I miss my clients and can’t wait to see them again.” — Melodi Wyss, owner, Rock Paper Scissor SalonSpa
“I realize after a couple of days of what I call ‘soft clothes,’ that I need to put on jeans. I’ve been doing a lot of mascara and eyebrows and a soft pink lip at home, just to see contrast on my face. I might have to do a red lip soon. I believe in the power of a red lip.” — Jessica Crockett, owner, Chrome Salon and Blowout Bar
“I consider myself an extreme groomer. I get Botox quarterly, regular facials, carefully stay in the middle of my BMI [body mass index] range, and plan my outfits as if they are romantic interludes. My roots aren’t showing, and they won’t. (I made a deal with my hairdresser that he will sell me the color and FaceTime me through coloring my hair.) I’ve done face and foot masks since stay-at-home started, and will keep both up. I am also exercising a ton — for anxiety as well as fitness. I like to look good. It’s a cultural thing, I think. I’m from El Salvador. Most of my Latina friends are like that. We don’t let ourselves go. We take care ourselves. Some of us gain weight, but we still look clean. We do our makeup and hair and look pretty. I like to look good for me and for my husband. I used to go every six weeks for a trim, nothing fancy, maybe a little bit of color. But when I felt they were going to close businesses, I went to Sally Beauty Supply and bought dye. Yesterday, I cut my own hair with a YouTube tutorial. My ends were dry. I looked bad. It looks good now. I’m considering cutting it myself after this.” — Ana Aparicio Goldenberg, 55, owner, Nina’s Closet/ Women’s Consignment
“I consider myself an extreme groomer. I get Botox quarterly, regular facials, carefully stay in the middle of my BMI range, and plan my outfits as if they are romantic interludes. My roots aren’t showing, and they won’t. (I made a deal with my hairdresser that he will sell me the color and FaceTime me through coloring my hair.) I’ve done face and foot masks since stay-at-home started, and will keep both up. I am also exercising a ton — for anxiety as well as fitness.
“Typically, when we’re out the world, there is — through our upbringing, through the messages that we’ve gotten from society — this idea that one must look a certain way in order to please the male gaze. As time has gone on, it’s no longer just the male gaze, but there’s this idea of ‘must be presentable for an objectified gaze so that I have value.’ The idea of taking a break is an opportunity for women to see for themselves what it is they want to do in terms of their presentation, in terms of how they want to express their personality and what they’re feeling inside. What are the choices that aren’t about satisfying a male gaze and more about satisfying myself? People have the opportunity to go into their bodies without the other-referenced information coming in.” — Geena Tommasi, self-employed licensed clinical social worker
“I adore fashion and grooming. I’ve been reading a lot about French women’s skin and hair care rituals and practicing them during corona. I am especially trying to sort through air drying my hair so it looks amazing. Effortless style takes some practice to get right. I’m being much more experimental during the shutdown, trying looks I wouldn’t have tried, like no makeup with a bright red lip. I do prefer the way I look with lipstick or a deeply colored gloss. I really enjoy looking at myself and liking what I see, and lipstick is insanely easy. I plan to come out of corona a bit sexier. That’s the French grooming plan — unfussy, sophisticated, and touchable.” — Kimberly Corbitt, 49, owner, Santa Lucia, LLC, a nonprofit disabilities services organization
— Jennifer Levin
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.