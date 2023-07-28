Painting a history

Charlotte Salomon, circa 1940-1942, gouache on paper; the artist’s depiction of herself practicing painting. Collection Jewish Museum, Amsterdam © Charlotte Salomon Foundation

Charlotte Salomon worked like an artist who was running out of time.

Salomon, the subject of an award-winning biography by Santa Fe author Susan Wider, spent tireless hours in hiding while also creating a vivid body of paintings as the world was collapsing around her. Her life was snuffed out in 1943 at the former German Nazi concentration camp in Auschwitz, leaving only her work behind.

Susan Wider. Courtesy S. Wider
Charlotte Salomon, circa 1940-1942, gouache on paper; the young German-Jewish woman’s interpretation of a Nazi march in Berlin. Collection Jewish Museum, Amsterdam © Charlotte Salomon Foundation
Charlotte’s painting of her friend Barbara. Collection Jewish Museum, Amsterdam © Charlotte Salomon Foundation

