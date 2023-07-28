Painting a history

Charlotte Salomon worked like an artist who was running out of time.
Salomon, the subject of an award-winning biography by Santa Fe author Susan Wider, spent tireless hours in hiding while also creating a vivid body of paintings as the world was collapsing around her. Her life was snuffed out in 1943 at the former German Nazi concentration camp in Auschwitz, leaving only her work behind.
For Wider, a debut author, Salomon’s story was gripping and revelatory.
The author spent seven years studying the artist’s life and learning new things about her, and the resulting book, It’s My Whole Life: Charlotte Salomon: An Artist in Hiding During World War II, became a recipient earlier this year of the National Jewish Book Award for Young Adult Literature.
“It’s exciting because it’s my first book,” says Wider, who previously held management positions at the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum and the Santa Fe Institute. “To have it be so well received and to have it win an award, it’s still overwhelming to say. I’m happy for Charlotte because I think she deserves more recognition than she’s had. I think her art is beautiful.
“I think her story is sad but very inspiring. And it’s been interesting to see the range of people that are reading the book. It was aimed at the younger audience, and now it turns out it’s being read more broadly.”
Salomon, says Wider, is well known throughout Europe — she was born in Germany in 1917 and spent her formative years there. Her parents sent her to live with her grandparents in the south of France right as World War II was raging across the continent.
That’s where Salomon began building her artist legacy; she painted daily, creating hundreds of works that were ultimately hidden and preserved. Salomon got married while living in France, and Wider says it’s still not known who told the Nazis about her whereabouts.
“It’s thought she and her husband were betrayed by someone in the village,” says Wider. “There are individuals who claim to know who that person was, but they’re not saying. I tried very hard to find who that person was, but there’s only so much you can do. I think it’s suspected that it was a betrayal by someone local, possibly because people were being paid for that kind of information. That’s a perfect example of what we still don’t know.”
Wider came to this project with the hope of shedding light on the life of forgotten artists, but despite a lifetime of scholarship on the subject, she didn’t know about Salomon. She found her by accident, after reading an interview with another artist she admires.
“I get very interested in who inspired people whose work I care about,” she says. “In some sense, this goes back to when I worked at the O’Keeffe Museum. You love driving up and seeing the cliffs and understanding how Georgia saw things. A similar thing happened with [artist and book illustrator] Maira Kalman; I loved her paintings, and I read two interviews with her and she spoke about how profoundly she was influenced by Charlotte Salomon, whom I had never heard of. When I saw a couple of Charlotte’s paintings online, I immediately saw the relation to Maira Kalman. It’s crystal clear. You can see the influence. And you can see the influence of Matisse and Chagall and Van Gogh and a whole lot of other artists.”
When she began the research process, Wider noted that the last serious Salomon biography had come out decades ago, so it was fertile ground — and those last few books focused more on her art and less about her life.
So Wider got down to business. Her secret weapons? She speaks German and French and also relied on the help of librarians and archivists, both near and far.
Wider credits former Santa Fe Public Library librarian Barb Messer for being an invaluable resource, as well as historians in France and Germany. Additional research turned up archival photographs that hadn’t been seen or published before, and it also unearthed a letter by Salomon that had been published by a French publisher in 2017.
“That’s what’s exciting to me. I like bringing new information to the historical record,” Wider says. “When it’s visual, it’s even better for the reader, because now I’m not just describing what it might have looked like at the time. I’m saying here, page 32, ‘This is what the school looks like. That’s where she walked in the front door,’ and I think that enriches the reader experience.”
Salomon’s story didn’t have a happy ending. She was pregnant when she was murdered shortly after arriving at Auschwitz, and her husband died while working in the camps.
Salomon’s art was salvaged and cared for by a French doctor, and after the war, the works found their way back to her parents, who spent the war in hiding in the Netherlands. Wider, who lived with the story for several years, says that she tries to put herself in the family’s position.
“There was all that denial. ‘This can’t be happening. It can’t be as bad as we think,’” she says. “Her parents took initiative and said, ‘You’re going to the south of France. You can stay with your grandparents and then we’ll come and we’ll join you and by then we’ll get visas and we’ll all go to America.’ But of course, none of that was able to happen. Her parents couldn’t travel. She’s stuck in France, and she hates it because she doesn’t get along with her grandparents. Her parents are stuck hiding in the Netherlands. She was there from the end of 1938 until the roundup in 1943. You’re in the south of France, and things seem like they’re OK. Until they’re not. It’s like looking at the map, and everything’s just shrinking as the Nazis creeped ever closer.”
That personal connection that Wider feels to the artist enriched her telling of the story. At one point in the writing process, her agent asked her why this story was important to her. “I heard my father saying to me, ‘Oh, our family, they were all killed in the war,’” says Wider. “I thought, ‘I wonder if Dad was right.’ I started researching my own Jewish family on my father’s side, and that made me feel even more devoted to writing about the Jewish experience, Jewish losses, Jewish art.”
But she found a ray of hope from this project that she never expected. Her father was wrong about the extent of his family’s survival, and she’s found cousins she never knew she had.
“He was right in a few cases, but he was wrong,” Wider says. “Dad fought for the U.S. Army in WWII … so he was over there fighting for cousins and aunts and uncles that he didn’t even know he had. He’s no longer with us, but I think he would have loved knowing that some of his family survived. Some of his family survived concentration camps, and some of his family got out before the war even started; they left and saw it coming.”
For Wider, that’s why she does what she does. She knows there are many other artists like Salomon waiting to be discovered by new generations.
“That’s the thing that keeps me going. Now I’m like, ‘I’ve got to find more Charlottes out there,’” she says. “There are other Jewish artists, not just visual artists but writers, too, that we don’t know enough about yet. That became really clear to me when I was talking to the French and German archivists. They’re talking about people that I’ve never heard of and I’m thinking, ‘OK, that’s your next book.’ Here we have this well-documented time in history and yet there’s still plenty of stories that still need to be told.”