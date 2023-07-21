MAKE ART
The mighty minis
Every Friday from 4 to 6:30 p.m., Beastly Books turns into the sweetest of art studios, where anyone, big or small, in costume or not, can come as you are to paint some “minis” — for free.
Minis are small historical, science fiction, or fantasy figurines — orcs, goblins, frogmen, dragons, king lizards, skinny demons, etc. People of all ages use them for games and role playing or even, as Al LaFleur, Beastly’s marketing director, points out, “for working out a story’s narrative.” (Writers, pay attention.)
Twig Delujé, proud raiser of Golden Phoenix chickens, writer, and manager at Beastly Books, says famed fantasy author and Beastly’s owner, George R.R. Martin, has thousands of such miniatures — many by world-renowned artists. But, Delujé adds, you can paint them yourself, and mini paint clubs have sprouted up all over the world.
People usually bring their own miniatures to Beastly Books. If you don’t have your own, you can either buy some at the bookstore (starting at about $12) or ask for one of the demos. I got two — a minotaur and a pug warrior, the latter no bigger than half of my thumb. I also grabbed an iced chai latte from the bookstore’s café and joined a father-and-son duo at a quiet table at the back, under the watchful eye of a werewolf that’s as tall as the ceiling.
On the table are some 30 bottles of acrylic paint, brushes, pallets, and water cups. I coated my two resin creatures with primer, and the younger painters at my table helped me choose the color of my pug warrior’s fur (purple, although I insisted on giving it a hot-pink head and a brown saddle).
Inside Beastly Books, it’s cool, quiet, very zen, and welcoming. I’m not a gamer and I don’t do costumes, but I feel at home here. As bookstore clients came in and browsed, I just painted away.
Painting minis is addictive — you focus on the teeny-tiniest of details, such as the color of your minotaur’s hooves, and learn from one of your table companions that light pink would be best because it’s the best camouflage color for the desert.
And when you’re done, you walk away with a colorful creature or two in your pocket — and a sense of having spent two hours or so in a completely new world. — Ania Hull/For The New Mexican
IN GOOD TASTE
A toast to the top
The sommeliers have spoken.
A dozen Santa Fe establishments have been recognized by Wine Spectator in the magazine’s 2023 Restaurant Awards.
Three restaurants — La Casa Sena, The Compound, and The Anasazi at the Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi — were chosen in June for the Best of Award of Excellence, an annual designation earned this year by only 1,411 restaurants in the U.S. The Wine Spectator’s award-winning restaurants that reach this level typically offer 350 or more wines.
Other Santa Fe awardees achieved the Award of Excellence level, which means they likely feature at least 90 wines from an assortment of quality producers.
Santa Fe locations that earned this level of distinction include Sazón, Luminaria, La Boca, Sassella, TerraCotta Wine Bistro, Restaurant Martin, Geronimo, SkyFire at Bishop’s Lodge, and Red Sage at the Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder.
In all, 24 New Mexico establishments were included in the Wine Spectator restaurant awards, and one of them — Billy Crews Dining Room in Santa Teresa (located about 300 miles south of Santa Fe near Las Cruces) — earned the Grand Award, the highest honor available. Billy Crews Fine Dining was chosen as one of 93 winners, which means that its wine list may feature 1,000 or more selections from top quality producers. One Los Alamos establishment — Blue Window Bistro — made the Wine Spectator list. — Spencer Fordin
Q&A
Queen of character
Santa Fe native Karyn Dodier was selected as one of seven finalists in the National American Miss New Mexico contest earlier this year. Dodier’s inaugural performance in a pageant is fueled by her desire to pursue education and to make a lasting impression on the next generation. She will compete for the title of Miss New Mexico on July 22-24 in Scottsdale, Arizona. She recently spoke with Pasatiempo about her experience.
Q: Has your enthusiasm for participating in the pageant grown?
A: At first, I wasn’t interested in it because I felt that it wasn’t me; I don’t do these types of things, I don’t have the background for these things. Then, I thought, ‘That’s the perfect reason to do it, because there aren’t people like me doing pageants and sharing their passion.’ I want to be a role model that I didn’t have, and hopefully this platform helps me inspire young girls to do what they want to do in their life.
Q: What's your recent background?
A: I originally got two associate degrees in film production and acting at Santa Fe Community College, but when the pandemic hit, I had to take a step back and I started doing classes and work in computer software — something that I had a love for but never explored within the acting career path. I earned my associate’s degree, also from SFCC, in computer engineering during the pandemic and work with computer software now.
Q: Would you say you’re an unconventional contestant?
A: I wouldn’t say unconventional, but I want to be somebody different, someone you can look up to. In my STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) courses, I was one of the few girls there. I want to show that computer engineering doesn’t have to be a male-dominated industry, and the next girl that wants to do the work I did shouldn’t be intimidated to follow her dream.
Q: Why did you choose CYFD as your charity?
A: I wanted to donate to [the New Mexico] CYFD (Children, Youth and Families Department). My parents were foster parents for years, so I saw that it’s important to be present to children within the system. It’s hard to have something tangible, something that’s yours when you’re a foster child, and having something even as small as crayons and a coloring book can make a difference.
Q: What will you do if you win and receive scholarship funding?
A: I have three associate degrees, but you can never stop learning. I would sign up to get my bachelor’s in computer engineering, because that’s a field that always changes and always has something to learn from.
I entered [the acting portion of the] contest, and if I won, it would be nice to prove to myself that I still have this passion that I had to let go of during the pandemic. The winner would go on to the All-American contest, and I would keep going. I want to be that person I never saw growing up, a beautiful woman doing what she loves in a male-dominated field.
Q: What’s your main takeaway from the pageant experience?
A: We’re all judged, and there can only be one Miss New Mexico, but at the end of the day, no one can take away how I liked how I looked and the confidence it built.
Now, I think daily, 'What am I doing that’s impactful? Whose life am I changing? What am I leaving behind?' and the answer sometimes may be myself. But with this pageant, I have this opportunity to leave an impact on a lot of young girls.
One of the first questions I answered is, 'What is the legacy you want to leave behind?' and I keep coming back to it with, 'If you don’t see somebody like yourself in the world, be that person for somebody else.' — Anthony Romero-Kleve
WORTH THE DRIVE
Bands on the rocks
There’s no shortage of entertainment in Santa Fe and Albuquerque this summer. But if you’re willing to make a road trip, you can access acts that won’t be coming to New Mexico.
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, located near Denver in Morrison, Colorado, about 400 miles north of Santa Fe, has long been one of the nation’s premier concert venues, and this summer, it will have several shows that may tempt you to make the six-hour drive.
■ Lucinda Williams and Big Thief, July 31
National treasure Lucinda Williams came out with her first album of original material in three years last month, and now she’s touring with indie heroes Big Thief. The latter band, fronted by Adrianne Lenker, was nominated for two Grammy awards for its most recent album.
■ boygenius, August 5
The singer-songwriter supergroup consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker is touring behind its first full-length album, The Record, released earlier this year. After Red Rocks, boygenius hits Europe for a tour that will take it through Germany, England, and France.
■ The Strokes and Weyes Blood, August 14
The Strokes played Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia in July, but Red Rocks is one of just two shows they have scheduled for the U.S. for the remainder of 2023. Weyes Blood, the stage vehicle of indie artist Natalie Mering, appeared in Santa Fe at Meow Wolf earlier this summer.
■ Beck, August 15 and 16
He said, “Lady, step inside my Hyundai.” Beck, the musician, songwriter, and producer polymath known for his chameleonic way of switching sounds, will play two nights at Red Rocks with synth-pop band Phoenix.
■ My Morning Jacket, August 25 and 26
Maybe you just can’t get enough jacket. My Morning Jacket played Kit Carson Park in Taos last summer, and they’ll play a pair of shows at Red Rocks in late August.
■ Duran Duran, August 28 and 29
You’ve seen them on the beach, and you’ve seen them on TV. Duran Duran, pioneers of MTV and power synth ballads, have been rocking stages around the world for four decades. They’ll be supported by both Nile Rodgers and Bastille in their two shows at Red Rocks.
■ Janelle Monae, September 7
Janelle Monae, the multihyphenate singer, songwriter, and film star, is touring behind her new album, The Age of Pleasure. Monae has eight Grammy nominations for her prior albums and won a 2017 Screen Actors Guild award as part of the cast for the motion picture Hidden Figures.
■ Sting, September 20 and 21
If you love somebody, buy tickets to see them at Red Rocks. Sting, the former bassist and front-man of the massive new wave band The Police, released 15 solo albums in his career, seven of which have been certified platinum. — S.F.
ON SCREEN
Good vibrations
If you want to make a documentary film celebrating your 50th anniversary, you’ve got to start early. The Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival did just that, creating a collaboration with New Mexico PBS and hiring Santa Fe-based director David Aubrey to film rehearsals, concerts, and behind-the-scenes action last summer during season 49. The result, Vibrations in the Air: The Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival — 50 Years, premieres on Thursday, July 27.
Festival Artistic Director Marc Neikrug describes the film as “spectacular” and went on to say, “Aubrey has never done anything like this in terms of subject matter, but he knows the area and the culture, and how the chamber music festival fits. He really got to the musicians’ experience of working here.”
Valerie Guy, the festival’s director of artistic administration, adds, “When we saw it, we were blown away by how accurately and fully it represents us.” — Mark Tiarks/For The New Mexican
CLASSICAL NOTES
Good things in small packages
The ultra-historic, ultra-intimate San Miguel Chapel on Old Santa Fe Trail is one of the best venues in town for chamber music performance, thanks to its superior acoustics and good sight lines. In 2017, Grace Browning, principal harpist for the Santa Fe Opera, realized the chapel was an opportunity waiting to be seized and launched Chamber Music at San Miguel Chapel, a series of hour-long concerts on Saturday afternoons, with a few Sunday dates as well.
Here are some highlights from this year’s performances. On Saturday, July 22, cellist Chris Costanza of the St. Lawrence String Quartet plays a solo recital of works by J.S. Bach, Arvo Pärt, and Bright Sheng. A week later, the celebrated early music duo Archipelago is joined by Joel Becktell, Katherine McIntosh, and David Solem for trio sonatas by Giuseppe Aldrovandini composed in 1706, just four years before the current chapel was built.
On August 5, Browning is joined by mezzo- soprano Megan Marino (the excellent Meg Page in last summer’s Falstaff here), flutist Patricia Zuber, and cellist Benjamin Krug (Browning’s husband in his spare time) in arrangements of music for this unusual ensemble. Soprano Jamie Jordan Druckman teams up with Zuber and Browning for an August 13 concert that features George Crumb’s Federico’s Little Songs for Children, while a program of opera highlights and art songs closes the season on August 20.
If the above isn’t enough to tempt you, perhaps the two finest words in the English language — free pizza — will get your attention. Each concert is followed by a complimentary reception at neighboring Upper Crust Pizza, where you can mingle and munch with the performers you’ve just heard. — M.T.