LISTEN UP
Golden oldies
What do you do when popular Pasatiempo classical music and opera contributor Mark Tiarks teaches a class on Great Hollywood Musicals of the 1920s and ’30s? You run to sign up and attend, of course.
Tiarks leads a three-session class at the RENESAN Institute for Lifelong Learning on these often-bawdy, surprisingly sophisticated, and sometimes just incredibly weird early musicals.
The advent of sound films (“talkies”) in the late-1920s unleashed a torrent of Hollywood musicals. With no established formats to restrict them, the writers, composers, and directors could be incredibly inventive, and the best of their work still seems groundbreaking today.
“We won’t ignore Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, with excerpts from Top Hat and Swing Time, or the spectaculars such as 42nd Street and Gold Diggers of 1933,” Tiarks says of his class. “But the goal is to highlight the incredible range of these films. One of the earliest, from 1929, is Hallelujah, Hollywood’s first all-African American films. Its director King Vidor believed in it so much that he waived his salary in order to fund its production.”
Tiarks also notes that one of the most impressive musicals on the syllabus is Love Me Tonight, with Maurice Chevalier, Jeanette MacDonald, and Myrna Loy. “Many film critics consider it ‘The Greatest Musical You’ve Never Seen,’ thanks to its first-rate Rodgers and Hart score and an extended opening sequence that’s a marvel of filmmaking, among its many innovations,” Tiarks says.
The weirdest may be Cecil B. DeMille’s Madam Satan, which he says “starts out as a pre-Code sex comedy, morphs into a costume operetta, and ends as a disaster flick aboard a doomed dirigible.”
The class also explores the rise of Hollywood operetta through competing versions of Show Boat, one from 1929 and the other 1936, and the heyday of Nelson Eddy and Jeanette MacDonald in Rose Marie (singing Mounties paddling canoes!) and Naughty Marietta (singing soldiers of fortune rescuing haughty maidens from pirates!).
Students will learn the surprising answers to such questions as “Who was Fred Astaire’s first film dance partner?” (Hint: It’s not Ginger Rogers) and “What future singing star was first known as ‘The Lingerie Queen of the Talkies’?”
Great Hollywood Musicals is offered with online and in-person options. — Carolyn Graham
RANDOM ACT
Waymore music
Believe it or not, their last name actually isn’t “Waymore.”
Husband and wife Willie Heath Neal and Kira Annalise make up the Americana/country group The Waymores, which released its third album, Greener Pastures, on August 25. The Atlanta band last appeared in Santa Fe eight months ago; this time, the duo stops in Madrid. The current tour covers a lot of Western ground but both opens and closes in Marietta, Georgia. — Brian Sandford
CLASSICAL NOTES
An illuminating experience
They’re not aflame.
That’s the answer to the first question one might have about Candlelight Concerts — in particular, about the thousands of candles that surround the musicians. Candlelight Concerts, a company that offers touring classical music shows with backdrops of spectacular lighting, cites safety reasons.
At each stop, the company offers a mix of orchestral takes on modern contemporary music, classic contemporary songs, and classical music. The billed performer is the Listeso String Quartet; the company contracts with Listeso Music Group, which bills itself as a boutique string quartet agency.
The lineup in Santa Fe is as follows:
The Best of Hans Zimmer, including soundtrack music from films including Inception, The Lion King, Madagascar, and The Dark Knight, Thursday, September 14; A Tribute to ABBA, September 28; A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics, including Michael Jackson’s Thriller, Danny Elfman’s Beetlejuice theme, Franz Schubert’s Der Erlkönig, and Modest Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain, October 18; Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More, November 15; A Tribute to Adele, November 17; and A Tribute to Taylor Swift, December 8.
All shows are 7 and 9 p.m. (doors open 30 minutes early, and late entry is not allowed) — B.S.
THE MAIN EVENT
Full for Fiesta
Celebrate Santa Fe the same way centuries of residents have done before you.
The 311th Fiesta de Santa Fe (santafefiesta.org) will kick into high gear this weekend with a host of events that includes free concerts, a fine arts and crafts market, and parades through the city’s heart.
The Fiesta Fine Arts and Crafts Market turns the Plaza into a vibrant open-air arts scene and will run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, September 8, through Sunday, September 10. A variety of food booths will provide an array of provisions for Fiesta attendees.
A rotating roster of bands will play the Plaza’s bandstand starting at 10 a.m. Friday and running through 8 p.m. that evening. And the schedule will include live music all day Saturday and Sunday.
One of the highlights of the weekend — the Desfile de Los Niños, Pet Parade — will include families dressing up themselves and their critters and marching through the Santa Fe Plaza.
The Pet Parade is 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, September 9. On Sunday morning the Solemn Procession begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Palace of the Governors, and Pontifical Mass is 9 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi.
The Desfile de la Gente — Historical/Hysterical Parade follows the religious ceremonies with dancing and a swirl of colorfully clad dancers from 1 to 3 p.m.
The Fiesta’s traditional end, the Closing Ceremonies, takes place at 5:15 p.m. in the Plaza. — Spencer Fordin
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
All’s fair
Concerts, rodeos, circus attractions, and carnival rides are on the lineup for the next 10 days at Expo New Mexico as residents and tourists alike gather to celebrate the best the state has to offer.
The New Mexico State Fair has been an annual affair since 1911, with interruptions for two World Wars and the COVID pandemic, and it’s been held at the same location since 1938. That venue, originally named the New Mexico State Fairgrounds, was rebranded to Expo New Mexico in 2003.
The 2022 incarnation of the fair drew more than 400,000 people; this year’s fair began on September 7 and will run through September 17. Activities include rodeos held on September 13 and 17, and the fair’s concert acts include Mammoth WVH, Justin Moore, Chancey Williams, Shenandoah, and Mariachi Sol de Mexico.
Special entertainment acts include The Strolling Piano, the Conjurer Fortune Machine, the Great American Duck Race, and the Stilt Circus. Animal enthusiasts of all ages will have a chance to learn how to milk a cow and to visit cute and cuddly babies at the fair’s Petting Farm. — S.F.
COMINGS & GOINGS
New notes
David J. Kitto will be the next executive director of the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival (santafechambermusic.com), succeeding Steven Ovitsky, whose 20-year tenure ended with his retirement on August 31. Kitto, whose first day on his new job will be October 30, comes to Santa Fe from Washington D.C.’s National Theatre Foundation, where he has served as executive director since 2019.
The theater, which is located three blocks from the White House, serves primarily as the capitol’s home for touring Broadway musicals. The nonprofit foundation owns and maintains the 1,700-seat theater, and conducts education and outreach programs to supplement its mainstage offerings.
In announcing the appointment, Ralph Craviso, president of the festival’s board of trustees, said, “[Kitto] brings a wealth of experience in performing arts management, including extensive experience in arts marketing. I and the rest of the Board look forward to our collaboration as the festival moves into a new era under David’s leadership.”
Kitto previously served as interim president of the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center/La Jolla Music Society in 2018-19, as senior vice president of marketing and sales at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., from 2001 to 2017, and as Carnegie Hall’s director of marketing and ticket operations from 1983 to 2000.
Kitto earned a master’s degree in arts administration in 1980 from the University of Michigan, where he served as marketing and public relations manager for the University Musical Society for two years after he graduated. — Mark Tiarks / For The New Mexican