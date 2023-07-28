DANCE
On their toes
It isn’t every day you get a chance to see the tip-top stars of the dance world in Santa Fe. But this weekend, you’ll have two shots to see Stars of American Ballet.
The program, founded by Daniel Ulbricht, a principal dancer at the New York City Ballet, was designed to bring high-caliber dance performances to markets that are hungry for it. The group of dancers has performed throughout the U.S. as well as in France, Italy, and Portugal.
Ulbricht, Stars’ artistic director, will be joined by a number of New York City Ballet veterans, including Quinn Starner, Shelby Mann, Cainan Weber, Mckenzie Soares, Sebastián Villarini-Vélez, Indiana Woodward, and Harrison Coll.
The performances are presented by Performance Santa Fe. The first program, held on Friday, July 28, will feature choreography by George Balanchine, Christopher Wheeldon, and Justin Peck, among others, along with music from Schubert, Tchaikovsky, Bach, and Elvis Presley.
In Saturday’s program, dancers will move to the music of Bizet, Gottschalk, Queen, Sufjan Stevens, and more. — Spencer Fordin
OUTDOORS
History hike
Take a step back into history with Todd Brown of the Cerrillos Turquoise Mining Museum. Brown, who is also a member of the Cerrillos Historical Society, will lead a Cerrillos History Hike around the dirt streets of his hometown on Saturday, July 29, to discuss the evolution of Cerrillos over time.
The group will meet at First and Main streets, where Brown will begin his talk about the town and its buildings from 1800 to the present day.
The modern history of Cerrillos begins in 1871, when Stephen B. Elkins bought 606 acres of the land that would ultimately become the town at $2.50 an acre. The town’s mining boom began eight years later, and by 1880, the area would include more than 1,000 mining claims being worked in Cerrillos.
Brown, whose family has run the Casa Grande Trading Post since 1979, says Cerrillos has 19 buildings with plaques indicating historical significance. He will tell the stories of those buildings and who has lived in them over the decades.
Brown encourages participants to bring a hat and a bottle of water for the two-hour tour. — S.F.
LISTEN & LEARN
Educational wonders
Alan Osborne and Connie Eichstaedt manage to find 50 educational speakers each year, while only taking two weeks off at the end of the year to recuperate, plan, and start the process again for a new year.
For the past 25 years, Southwest Seminars has sponsored an extensive lineup of guest speakers who educate and talk about their field of knowledge. The speakers, who might be a Ph.D. or just someone with an interesting connection or background, cover a range of subjects, from anthropological or archaeological wonders to topics of cultural significance.
Osborne, who holds a master’s degree from the University of New Mexico, has taught for most of his professional life, starting in his mid-20s at the College of Santa Fe, and co-founded what is now Road Scholar, an elder educational program.
“I’ve never had a problem finding speakers,” Osborne says of the thousand speakers they’ve hosted over the past two decades. The pair have taken great pleasure in meeting people who are highly knowledgeable in different fields and neither has ever been shy about asking experts to speak for the nonprofit program.
Eichstaedt directs and organizes Southwest Seminars and ensures the program’s continuation.
“How lucky are we that we get to do this every week and meet different scholars and cultural figures?” Eichstaedt says.
While a seminar might not pop off the page like a concert or a Hollywood blockbuster, Osborne and Eichstaedt still clock in week after week to ensure that people have a good time learning about a broad array of topics.
Next up is Reflections on Native Cultures and The Art on Monday, July 31, with featured speaker John Haworth of the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma and a retired senior executive emeritus of the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian. — Anthony Romero-Kleve
FOR THE EARS
Voices of the desert
The Desert Chorale season is in full swing, which means you’ll have a chance to see all of the group’s offerings on consecutive nights.
The Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi will play host to The Tudors and the Medici (7:30 p.m. Friday, July 28), The American Immigrant Experience (7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29), and The Ecstasies Above (4 p.m. Sunday, July 30).
A few days later, the Desert Chorale’s Artist Spotlight Recital takes place at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, at St. Bede’s Episcopal Church, and three of the group’s singers will take center stage. Soprano Chelsea Helm, bass-baritone Marques Jerrell Ruff, and mezzo-soprano Angela Young Smucker will each have a chance to perform as soloists accompanied by pianist Nathan Salazar.
Smucker will sing compositions by Vivaldi, Bach, and Handel, and Helm will sing selections written by Arnold Schoenberg and Claude Debussy, among others. Ruff will sing compositions by Irving Berlin, Moses Hogan, and noted composing and writing team Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens.
“Singers can be trained to be soloists, meaning they’re going to have an operatic career and their goal is to sing huge and loud and get up and over an orchestra,” says Joshua Habermann, the artistic director of Desert Chorale. “Then you get other folks who are able to blend their voices seamlessly together and make a really unified clear sound. There’s very few who can do both those things. That’s what distinguishes the Desert Chorale artists, because each of them can step into a section and contribute equally to this pure, crystalline, unbelievably clear sound. But at the same time they can step out and then deliver this amazing honking really robust solo.” — S.F.
MUSIC NEWS
Pueblo Opera Program at 50
The Pueblo Opera Program: And What Could Be Next, a documentary film created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Santa Fe Opera’s community outreach program to New Mexico’s Pueblo and Tribal Nations, will have a free screening on Sunday, July 30, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center.
The one-hour documentary was directed by filmmaker Beverly R. Singer of Santa Clara Pueblo and chronicles the history of the program, which has served tens of thousands of children and family members since its inception. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with Singer and members of the opera’s Pueblo Opera Cultural Council. — Mark Tiarks/For The New Mexican
WORTH THE DRIVE
101 and counting
Last year, for its 100th anniversary, the Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial expanded from its customary five days to cover two full weekends.
It appears the change isn’t temporary.
The 101st edition of the event, known colloquially as Ceremonial, begins August 4-6, then continues August 9-13. Activities include Indigenous tribal processions and performances, queen and princess pageants, a juried art show and wine gala, rodeo events, a 5K run/walk, and two parades. They’re held both at Red Rock Park near Gallup and in the city itself.
Ceremonial is one of the New Mexico’s longest-running events, beginning 10 years after New Mexico gained statehood. It has been held every year since except 2020. — Brian Sandford
Q&A
A chat with Charly
Charly Cox is on a roll.
The Albuquerque-based author of crime thrillers has pumped out five books following the career of fictional detective Alyssa Wyatt over the last four years — starting with All His Pretty Girls (Hera, 2019) and most recently with The Dying Place (Hera, 2023). She took some time out of her busy writing schedule to chat with Pasatiempo about her origins and what’s coming next from her pen.
Q: Did you have a life before becoming a successful author?
A: I was a teacher for about 10 years, and I was head of the English department at Desert Ridge Middle School in Albuquerque. I had always wanted to be a teacher; I taught eighth grade and I taught second language learners. I loved the kids. A lot of people think teaching middle school kids is crazy, but they’re a great deal of fun. Things got a little too political at the end, and after a lot of crying, I thought, “This is not where I’m supposed to be anymore.” I’d always wanted to write, which wasn’t something I’d ever really told anyone. But that first year I retired from teaching, I thought, “I’m going to write it just to prove to myself that I can.” And that’s kind of what happened.
Q: And you wrote two other books while you were waiting to be published?
A: I was sending out queries. The publisher contacted me through Twitter. I didn’t have Twitter at the time; a friend of mine sent me a message and said, “I’m signing you up for Twitter. Don’t argue.” They were having this thing called Pitch Wars, and it was agents and publishers and they had specific days where you send out tweets on what your book was about. I got my first message from Hera Books in March of 2019 and when I opened my email, I almost thought they were joking. I thought, “This is the opposite of a rejection letter.”
Q: Pretty incredible story. You hear a lot of counterproductive stories about Twitter, but you rarely hear about careers being made on Twitter.
A: Exactly. Twitter is not my favorite.
Q: Have your former students found you through literature?
A: A lot of them followed me on Facebook. I get messages from some of the parents who have read the books, which is really fun. It’s funny because the publisher is British and the conventions of U.S. English versus U.K. English punctuation are very different. I remember with the first book, I said, “Look, I will concede on some things but on others, I can’t because I pounded them into my student’s heads.” I would joke with them, “If you ever go to Europe, you can write it like this, but here in America, this is how we do it.”
Q: A lot of your creative process is researching crime before you sit down to write?
A: I do it before, in the middle, and throughout the whole thing. It takes me down some rabbit holes. You start searching, and then you want to put in a caveat: “I’m not a serial killer. I’m not looking up how to dispose of a body for my own purposes.” But there is a lot of research that goes into it, and I’m fortunate I have family who work in law enforcement.
Q: Have you always lived in New Mexico?
A: I was born in Arkansas, but I grew up in the northwest corner of Indiana, just outside Chicago and right outside Notre Dame in South Bend [Indiana] — kind of sandwiched between them. I moved to New Mexico in 1993. I graduated high school and moved to Arizona.
I remember the first time I came to Albuquerque, I pulled into town and it felt like home. I was quite young. I was in my early 20s. I had a little boy who had just turned two when we moved here. My husband moved here when he was six months old, and this is where he’s been his entire life.
Q: And all your books are set in the Southwest?
A: They’re all set in Albuquerque. The first one, I kind of integrated my hometown in Indiana. The main character grew up in Indiana, much like I did. It’s been fun getting messages from people in the Midwest who recognized those places. I’ll name a street or something. But most of it is set in Albuquerque with little side trips to Colorado or Southern New Mexico.
Q: What’s next for you? Will your main character live to see a sixth book? Or will there be new adventures with new characters?
A: The last one was really hard for me to write because I felt like I needed a break from those characters. In October of this year, the first book will be four years old. So I had written five books in four years. I love working with my publisher, and she’s an amazing person, but I just thought I needed to take a step back from Alyssa as my main character. So I confessed to my readers who had been asking for a sixth book that it won’t happen right away. And their response has overall been very kind. They’ve been sad because they love the character and want to see more, but they are also open to reading the new characters. — S.F.