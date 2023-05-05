BULLETIN
Season announcements
Performance Santa Fe, Santa Fe Symphony, and Santa Fe Pro Musica have all announced their 2023-2024 seasons. Here are some of the highlights from each group.
Performance Santa Fe is out of the starting gates first, with Stars of American Ballet on July 28 and 29, followed by three Festival of Song performances with Santa Fe Opera soloists on July 30 and August 6 and 13.
Late works and final symphonies from Mozart and Beethoven are on tap from Pro Musica — Mozart’s Symphony No. 41 (January 28, 2024) and his Requiem (April 27 and 28, 2024) — and the symphony — Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 (Sept. 10) and Beethoven’s “Choral” Symphony No. 9 (May 19, 2024).
The season’s most unique event comes from Performance Santa Fe. Transient Landscapes on September 16 promises to transform St. John’s College Activities Field into an immersive recreation of sounds from Alaska’s Matanuska Glacier, courtesy of composer Matthew Burtner and percussionist Matthew Duvall.
Charlie Chaplin was an accomplished composer as well as an actor and screenwriter, a legacy celebrated by the Santa Fe Symphony on January 14, 2024, with Smile, which blends live music with film clips and other media.
Film techniques also abound in Manual Cinema’s Frankenstein, a contemporary reinterpretation of Mary Shelley’s classic novel that also makes use of shadow puppetry, music, and sound effects. It’s a Performance Santa Fe event on September 26.
Anne-Marie McDermott returns to Santa Fe for Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3 on the symphony’s September 10 concert. Ida Kavafian brings star student Himari Yoshimura, a 12-year-old wunderkind, with her for Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins, among other works, on the group’s October 15 performance.
Pro Musica’s orchestra series has shrunk from nine concerts this year to five in 2023-2024, but its upcoming string quartet series is especially robust. Violinist and Artistic Director Colin Jacobsen launches it with his Brooklyn Rider string quartet and mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie von Otter on November 19 with Songs of Death and Love, which explores the connections between popular and classical music via works by Rufus Wainwright and Franz Schubert. — Mark Tiarks/For The New Mexican
ARTS NEWS
Literary hall of famer
Laguna Pueblo member Leslie Marmon Silko, a novelist and poet, is one of six inductees this year into the National Native American Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City.
Silko, who lives in Albuquerque and is a University of New Mexico graduate, is scheduled to be inducted during a fall ceremony, with the date and location yet to be determined. She’s published poetry collections, essays, and novels, including the classic Ceremony, which was published in 1977. The hall of fame is on the campus of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City. It lists its mission as recognizing and honoring the inspirational achievements of Native Americans in contemporary history.
For more information, visit nativehalloffame.org. — Brian Sandford
PAGE TURNERS
Bookworm report
There’s no way around it: Laura Slowinski will freely admit that she has an imposing stack of books to read at home. Now, as the proprietor of Purple Fern Books, she’s hoping to rope the Eldorado community into sharing her habit.
“I worked for the adult literacy program in Rio Arriba County for a while. That was the start, but I’ve always been a book person,” Slowinski says. “I say that this is a natural progression. It was either sell books or have to do something about them. This was easier.”
Slowinski’s two sons run Purple Fern with her, and one of them, Cody Young, serves as the director of marketing.
They gauged what Eldorado wants to read before opening the store, and Slowinski says the store currently carries lots of history, mystery, and manga titles. Young says that manga, a style of Japanese comic books and graphic novels aimed at adults as well as children, is a niche interest that a lot of other Santa Fe bookstores don’t carry. Slowinski adds that she has a passion for getting words in front of children, even if they come with cartoons, adding that the world would be a better place if more people read.
“I think reading is super important,” she says. “I think that’s probably nine-tenths of what’s wrong with the world right now; there’s not a lot of readers.”
The Purple Fern crew offered their recommendations for what to read right now:
• The Only Road by Alexandra Diaz (Simon and Schuster, 2017)
Young suggests that people read the work of local author Alexandra Diaz, who has a new book, Farewell Cuba, Mi Isla coming out this fall. Her young adult novel, The Only Road, was a Pura Belpré Honor Book and won the Américas Award for Children’s and Young Adult Literature.
“It’s about a kid who has to run from the cartel and has to cross into America to meet his brother,” Young says. “They come here after his family dies. It’s harrowing and kind of action-y, and it’s from a Latin woman’s voice. It’s from an author you want to hear the story from.”
• My Heart is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones (Simon and Schuster, 2021)
How do you like your horror novels? Do you like them self-aware? If so, get in on the ground floor of the Indian Lake trilogy by Stephen Graham Jones. The second book in the trilogy, Don’t Fear the Reaper, came out in February, but you still have time to catch up.
“Stephen Graham Jones is a Blackfoot tribe member,” Young says. “He’s kind of like a punk rocker when it comes to horror. This is a stream-of-consciousness homage to slasher films; someone kind of realizes they’re in a slasher film and uses the tropes to survive the situation.”
• Trail of Lightning by Rebecca Roanhorse (Simon and Schuster, 2018)
Rebecca Roanhorse has won several awards in her young literary career, and her debut novel won the Locus Award for First Novel in 2019. Roanhorse has published three more novels since — including Storm of Locusts, a direct sequel to Trail of Lightning — in the last four years.
“Trail of Lightning is a really great book,” Young says. “Do you know Buffy the Vampire Slayer? It’s a little bit like that but less campy. A lot of urban fantasy will deal with lore from cultures, and the author being Native American deals a lot with Native American culture.” — Spencer Fordin
WORTH THE DRIVE
Rubber duck regatta
In one of the signature events at the Truth or Consequences Fiesta, hundreds of ducks hit the Rio Grande abutting the city’s Ralph Edwards Park.
Fortunately for park groundskeepers and souvenir seekers, they’re rubber ducks.
The annual fiesta has been held exactly as long as Truth or Consequences has had its current name: since 1950. That’s when Hot Springs famously renamed itself after a then-popular radio quiz show.
The fiesta is held at the park, Sierra County Fair Barn, Geronimo Springs Museum, Sheriff’s Posse Arena, and municipal golf course. It also features a parade, contests, a rodeo, and music. — B.S.
FOR THE EARS
Cultivating community
It doesn’t matter if you’re a classically trained vocalist or if you just sing in the shower: Desert Chorale wants you for one day of vocal training on Saturday, May 6.
Desert Chorale Artistic Director Joshua Habermann says his choral group developed its Santa Fe Sings! program as a way of giving back to the community. Many of the singers in Desert Chorale, Habermann says, come from destinations arrayed all over the country. But for one day, Santa Fe Sings exclusively includes Santa Fe singers.
“This is for people who just like to sing, and they can come from any background or any age,” Habermann says. “It’s really a multigenerational singing day where we come together and learn some music together in a low-stress but high-expectation environment.”
The program, which began in 2016, costs $25 for adults and $5 for students. Everyone who participates receives a copy of the music in advance — just like the professional singers in Desert Chorale — and then comes in and collaborates on producing a beautiful collective sound.
Habermann says the day also serves as a networking event. Local choral groups set up tables, and singers who are looking for a community can pick and choose among them.
“Choral music is a communal experience,” says Habermann, now in his 15th year at the helm of Desert Chorale. “We hang out during the breaks, and we chat individually. People are always talking to the folks around them, but the aesthetic is focused on what we can do together.”
Singers who participate in Santa Fe Sings will get the opportunity to work on selections that Desert Chorale will perform during the upcoming summer season, and Habermann says he wants to nurture the confidence of singers and give them something to build upon.
“I believe there are some people who come to Santa Fe Sings who are going to wind up singing for their livelihoods,” he says of the one-day workshop that will span generations. “And there’s a lot more going to sing just because they love it. We want to support both those ideas.” — S.F.
OUTINGS
Get your ass in gear
Who has the fastest burro in New Mexico? There’s only one way to find out.
The Turquoise Trail Pack Burro Race on Saturday, May 6, will challenge each team of human and burro with the unforgiving heat and the undulating terrain of Cerrillos Hills State Park. The second annual race is part of the Western Pack Burro Association circuit and will start on Main Street before heading into the hills.
The race, while new to New Mexico, has been “Haul’n Ass since 1949” in Colorado, according to Western Pack Burro Association website. The Turquoise Trail Pack Burro Race offers a three-mile and a six-mile version; the shorter one is geared toward beginners and costs $30 to enter; the six-mile race costs $40.
The rules are simple: only burros are allowed (no horses or mules). The burro must be kept within the runner’s control, and it must be held on a lead rope no longer than 15 feet. Every burro must carry a regulation packsaddle that, naturally, includes a pick, a shovel, and a gold pan.
There’s no hitting or excessive pulling on the animal, and teams aren’t allowed to cut across switchbacks. But other than that, it’s just a jaunt in the hills for human and burro.
One-third of the six-mile route is paved or gravel road, and the remainder is a dirt single-track with a double-tracked space for passing on a few of the ridges. Both the three-mile and the six-mile courses pass several mine shafts, but the openings have been covered by netting and are sheltered by safety rails. — S.F.