LISTEN UP
Wolves at the door
Los Lobos has been playing its brand of revitalized Mexican folk anthems for 50 years, and it’s been rewarded with an armful of Grammy Awards.
The band emerged from the Los Angeles punk scene to national prominence with a chart-topping cover of the Richie Valens hit “La Bamba” in 1987, and it proved its enduring appeal with a Grammy win for Best Americana Album for Native Sons in 2022.
That win gave Los Lobos its fourth Grammy; the band had previous wins for Best Mexican-American Performance in 1984 and 1990 and Best Pop Instrumental Performance in 1996.
Los Lobos hails from East Los Angeles, and the band’s relentless touring schedule takes them all over the country in the next few months. The band appears at The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company on Saturday, August 12, as part of a benefit show for the United Way. — Spencer Fordin
ON STAGE
Grease and bear it
The 1978 film Grease starred Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, who combined could be referred to as Olivia Newton-John Travolta.
The musical Bear Grease was created by and stars Crystle Lightning (Cree) and MC RedCloud (Huichol), a hip-hop duo who together go by the name LightningCloud.
Name-coolness advantage: LightningCloud.
Bear Grease features an all-Indigenous cast, with updated humor and culturally relevant plot elements. The production comes to Santa Fe after stops in other regions with sizable Indigenous populations, such as Winnipeg, Manitoba, and North and South Dakota.
The production lasts 75 minutes, with no intermission. The show runs eight times over five days, including three times on August 19. — Brian Sandford
ANNIVERSARY
Saving Santa Fe
The Santa Fe Conservation Trust is celebrating its 30th anniversary with the Stand Up For Nature fundraiser on Saturday, August 12. Attendees will gather at Santa Fe Prep at the foot of Sun Mountain, a place where the group made its first stand 30 years ago.
Special guest musician Joe West and Friends is set to sing a love letter to the land, with catering provided by Cowgirl BBQ and drinks by Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery and Second Street Brewery.
The event “goes to really implement our mission, to bring people together with the land and to protect culturally and environmentally significant landscapes,” says Sarah Noss, executive director at the Santa Fe Conservation Trust.
SFCT, established in 1993 by visionaries Bill deBuys, Leslie Barclay, and Margo Cutler and led by Dale Ball, the first executive director, has been crucial in protecting Santa Fe’s natural resources. It has established dozens of programs to continue to protect the wildlife and natural environment of Santa Fe County.
In addition to the anniversary fundraiser, the trust is hosting special events over the next month, including bike rides, trail hikes, and a stargazing party. Funds raised at the anniversary events and others go to support the trust and its mission. — Anthony Romero-Kleve
RANDOM ACT
Slapping basses and whacking harps
With such compositions as Appalachian Spring, Rodeo, The Tender Land, and Billy the Kid, Aaron Copland is strongly associated with rural America. But the Brooklyn native had a big-city side as well.
Chatter’s Copland Clarinet Concerto showcases the latter, in a piece that was commissioned and first performed by jazz great Benny Goodman in 1950. Its two movements are connected by a virtuosic cadenza that anticipates the North and South American jazz that’s prominent in the final movement.
The concerto is scored for strings, piano, and harp — no percussion, brass, or wind instruments other than the soloist — so, Copland said, “I used slapping basses and whacking harp sounds to simulate jazzy effects.”
The program also includes John Adams’ Shaker Loops, one of his most popular works, for string orchestra. The title is a double pun on “Shaker,” as a musical term meaning to make a tremolo or a trill and on an old Shaker colony near the composer’s boyhood home. The work’s four movements have titles such as “Shaking and Trembling,” and as Adams wrote, it “summons up the vision of these otherwise pious and industrious souls caught up in the ecstatic frenzy of a dance that culminated in an epiphany of physical and spiritual transcendence.” — Mark Tiarks/For The New Mexican
SCREEN TIME
Hey, Room-ie
It has been called the Citizen Kane of bad films.
It ended up inspiring both a book — by co-star Greg Sestero — as well as a Hollywood movie, The Disaster Artist. A remake reputedly starring honorary New Mexican Bob Odenkirk is in the works.
The film in question is The Room, its title as devoid of meaning as its lines are devoid of subtlety; its characters are devoid of likability; and its plot is devoid of coherence. But its odd earnestness and train-wreck appeal have earned it legions of fans since its release 20 years ago.
Like The Rocky Horror Picture Show nearly 30 years earlier, The Room has enjoyed an unusually long shelf life, drawing fans to interactive screenings. Sestero often makes appearances at such events and will be at screenings this weekend at Jean Cocteau Cinema, answering audience questions. — B.S.
DRINK UP
Beer batter up
Don’t try to be a hero; there will be more than 200 beers to taste at the Las Cruces Beer Festival, and your liver might not be able to handle all of them.
Most of the beers are made by local and regional breweries, and a $35 ticket will get you 10 two-ounce pours of the many offerings on tap.
After you’ve had 10, you can try additional samples for $2 each.
Food trucks and beer games such as cornhole will be on hand at the one-day festival, and live bands and DJs will liven up the atmosphere. — S.F.